Global clear aligners market size to reach USD 14.09 billion valuation by 2027

Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global clear aligners market size was remunerated at USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 27.3% over 2021-2027, eventually amassing a valuation of USD 14.09 billion by the end of study period.

The research literature studies the market on the basis of age, end user ambit, and geographical reach to underline the major areas for investment during the estimated timeframe. Moreover, it expounds on the competitive landscape by highlighting the business-centric strategies, financials, and recent launches made by the prominent players in this business sphere. Furthermore, a comprehensive study of industry value chain, from the suppliers to the distributors and consumers, is included in the document.

Increasing demand for oral care is majorly driving global clear aligners market growth. As per Statista, the global oral care market is estimated to amass USD 55.3 billion by 2025 as compared to USD 44.5 billion in 2019.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4285220/

For the record, clear aligners are transparent, thin removable trays that are used for aligning teeth in the desired direction. Rising number of product launches with innovative technologies are positively swaying the industry dynamics as well.

In September 2021 for instance, Rejove Clinique launched 'Rejove Aligners' for making advanced orthodontic treatment available to people across all age groups. Similarly, SmileDirectClub (SDC) announced launch of orthodontic products in France by end of 2021.

Increasing concerns regarding dental appearance, growing prevalence of malocclusions, rising adoption of customized clear aligners, and technological advancements in dental care are generating lucrative prospects for industry development.

Speaking of negatives, high cost of clear aligners and limited insurance coverage on orthodontic treatments are likely to impede growth of the overall market over the estimated timeline of 2021-2027.

Geographical outlook

The geographical analysis of the industry is studied for the major regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the rest of the world. North America market is expected to expand significantly over the projected timeframe, on account of increasing research & development investments by established players.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth prospects over the estimated timeline of 2021-2027, owing to growing millennial population, rising demand for oral care, growing oral care awareness in people, and launch of new products.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-clear-aligners-market-size-research

Summarizing the competitive scope

Prominent players profiled in global clear aligners industry are Scheu-Dental GmbH, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, DynaFlex, TP Orthodontics Inc., Henry Schein Inc., 3M Company, Institut Straumann AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, and Align Technology Inc.

Global Clear Aligners Market by Age (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Adult

Teenage





Global Clear Aligners Market by End User Range (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Hospitals

Group Practices

Standalone Practices





Global Clear Aligners Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Clear Aligners Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Scheu-Dental GmbH

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

DynaFlex

TP Orthodontics Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

3M Company

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Clear Aligners Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Clear Aligners Market, by Age, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Clear Aligners Market, by End Use, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Clear Aligners Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Clear Aligners Market Dynamics

3.1. Clear Aligners Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Surge in the demand for oral care

3.1.1.2. Increase in the product launches

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. High cost of clear aligners

3.1.2.2. Limited insurance coverage on orthodontic treatments

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rise in prevalence of malocclusions

3.1.3.2. Growing demand for customized clear aligners

Chapter 4. Global Clear Aligners Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Clear Aligners Market, by Age

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Clear Aligners Market by Age, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Clear Aligners Market Estimates & Forecasts by Age 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Clear Aligners Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Adult

5.4.2. Teenage

Chapter 6. Global Clear Aligners Market, by End Use

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Clear Aligners Market by End Use, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Clear Aligners Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Clear Aligners Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Hospitals

6.3.2. Standalone Practices

6.3.3. Group Practices

Chapter 7. Global Clear Aligners Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Global Dental equipment & consumables market is set to gain significant growth traction over the forthcoming time period owing to technological advancements and rising cases of people suffering from various dental problems. Various new pieces of dental equipment are needed when completing a project of either building a new dental practice from beginning or upgrading a pre-existing practice or further expanding one with extra operatories and specialty services, creating immense product demand. Dental equipment also include the utility systems that power the overall dental practice, equipment used to set up a portable dental operatory, and the systems used for infection control protocols, rather than just the technologies used to treat the patients. Ambulatory surgery refers to scheduled surgical procedures that are provided to patients who do not need overnight hospitalization. Ambulatory surgical centers are also beneficial for the children for the treatment of their dental problems.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.