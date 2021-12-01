Insights on the Automobile Lighting Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automobile Lighting Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis by Position (Front, Back, Others), Technology (LED, Halogen), Vehicle Type (PV, CV), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automobile Lighting Market was valued at $20.93 billion in the year 2020. Surging global production of Automobile and Consumer Electronic and the increasing incorporation of Automobile Lighting are the significant elements stimulating the market expansion. With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China, Japan and India, the adoption of LED technology has also improved significantly. The advancements in Automobile Lighting and increased use of electronics devices drive the Automobile Lighting market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Automobile Lighting in LED and Halogen industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.

The Front Position of Automobile Lighting in Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries. During 2021-2026, Automobile Lighting Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.

LED Technology of Automobile Lighting is expected to hold a very larger market share of Automobile Lighting Market than other technology in the segment. Moreover, increasing demand of new Electronic Technology in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Automobile Lighting in the future.

Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Automobile Lighting market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing manufacturing activities in different countries, the rise in the demand for automobile manufacturing to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better visibility and assistance is a major factor driving the automobile lighting market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Automobile Lighting Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Automobile Lighting Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Automobile Lighting Market by Position (Front, Back, Others).

The report analyses the Automobile Lighting Market by Technology (LED, Halogen).

The report analyses the Automobile Lighting Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle).

The major regional markets (America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa) have been analysed, along with country coverage of US, Germany and China.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Koito, Valeo, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Hella, Varroc, OSRAM, UNO Minda, LUMAX, Fiem Industries, India Japan Lighting Private Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Automotive Lighting Market: Product Overview



4. Global Automotive Lighting Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Lighting Market

4.3 Global Automotive Lighting Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Automotive Lighting Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Automotive Lighting Market Segmentation, By Position

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Automotive Lighting Market: By Position (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Front- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Back- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Automotive Lighting Market Segmentation, By Technology

6.1 Global Automotive Lighting Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Automotive Lighting Market: By Technology (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By LED- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Halogen- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Automotive Lighting Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Global Automotive Lighting Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Automotive Lighting Market: By Vehicle Type (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Passenger Vehicle- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Commercial Vehicle- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Automotive Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Automotive Lighting Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. Americas Automotive Lighting Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Europe Automotive Lighting Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Automotive Lighting Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Automotive Lighting Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Automotive Lighting Market Drivers

12.2 Global Automotive Lighting Market Restraints

12.3 Global Automotive Lighting Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive Lighting Market - By Position (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive Lighting Market - By Technology (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive Lighting Market - By Vehicle Type (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive Lighting Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Automotive Lighting Market

14.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis- Global Automotive Lighting Market



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Koito

15.2 Valeo

15.3 Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

15.4 Hella

15.5 Varroc

15.6 OSRAM

15.7 UNO Minda

15.8 LUMAX

15.9 Fiem Industries

15.10 India Japan Lighting Private Limited

