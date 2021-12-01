New York, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ear Infection Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187420/?utm_source=GNW

However chronic cases can cause severe pain, loss of body balance, drainage of fluids from ear, headache and even hearing loss in some cases.



Smoke from a burning cigarette combined with exhaled smoke from a person who smokes increases unhealthy particles in the air, including those of nicotine and other toxins. This increases the microbe growth in such households, which increases the risk of ear infection. This is the major driving factor for the growth of this market. Other factors like unclean and unhealthy environment also increase the risk of ear infection, which leads to growth of ear infection treatment market. However high cost of surgical procedures in severe cases has been restraining the growth of this market.



Key Market Trends



Middle Ear Infection is Expected to Show a High Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period



Middle ear infection also referred to as otitis media, is the most common ear infection, especially in children. According to a study by Kaur R et al. published Pediatric Journal 2017, by 1 year of age, 23% of the children experienced more than one episodes acute otitis media (AOM). By 3 years of age, 60% had more than one episode of AOM, and nearly 24% had more than 3 such episodes. The peak incidence was reported to have occurred at 6 to 12 months of life. It is therefore found that the prevalence is very high for children. Hence the immediate treatment is very necessary. Thus, this treatment for a middle ear infection is expected to occupy a large share of the market.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period



North America has been accounted for the largest market share of the followed by the Europe & Asia Pacific regions. The North America market is growing due to the largest contribution from the significantly growing market of the US as there are increasing number of surgeries coupled with the high expenditure on the health care.



However, US has also has a developed and structured healthcare system that encourages research and development among pharmaceutical companies and various research organizations. The healthcare system is also involved in spreading awareness regarding the treatment, which increases its demand. Hence, this region is expected to dominate the market.



Competitive Landscape



Majority of the key player involved in research and manufacturing of Ear Infection Treatment are established in developed countries. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness, which has helped the market growth.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187420/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________