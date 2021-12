English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 101 - 1 DECEMBER 2021

Pursuant to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S holds a total of 1,961,939 treasury shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, corresponding to 5.00% of the entire share capital and voting rights.





Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S





Martin Badsted

CFO





For further information:



Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451





