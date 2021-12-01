Radware and CHT Security Team Up to Protect NCSoft Taiwan’s Product Launch During Massive DDoS Attacks

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that CHT Security, selected Radware’s DefensePro® DDoS Protection solution to safeguard gaming publisher NCSoft Taiwan from massive DDoS attacks during a very popular game launch. CHT Security is Taiwan’s leading managed security service provider and a subsidiary of Chunghwa Telecom, the largest telco in Taiwan.



Supported by Radware’s data center protection and CHT Security’s comprehensive professional services, the leading global gaming company was able to mitigate the DDoS attacks and introduce its new game without incident.

“As we’ve expanded our business, we’ve seen a large increase in DDoS attacks in Taiwan in recent years,” said Jeff Hung, general manager for CHT Security. “Based upon our long-standing, positive experience, we selected Radware to ensure NCSoft Taiwan’s successful product launch and have increased the use of DefensePro to support our business. The key success factor to this joint effort is the combination of CHT Security’s defense expertise in real-time tuning and the cutting-edge features of Radware’s DefensePro to deliver high-quality and low-latency defense services against cyber threats.”

According to Radware’s recently published Q3 DDoS and Application Attack Report, the number of DDoS attacks blocked during the first nine months of 2021, already exceeded the total number of malicious events blocked in 2020. Gaming and telecom endured the highest attack volumes, accounting for over 50% of the total blocked volume in the third quarter of 2021.

“DDoS attacks are becoming more frequent, sophisticated, and dangerous,” said Yoav Gazelle, vice president of international sales for Radware. “With the growing availability of attack tools and botnets, organizations need multi-layered DDoS protection backed by expert emergency response teams. We value our trusted relationship with CHT Security and are excited that it has chosen to safeguard its customers with our solutions.”

Radware’s DefensePro provides automated DDoS defense and protection from fast moving, high volume, encrypted, or very short duration threats. It defends against IoT-based, Burst, DNS, and TLS/SSL attacks to secure organizations against emerging network multi-vector attacks, ransom DDoS campaigns, IoT botnets, and other types of cyber-threats.

About CHT Security

Founded in 2017, CHT Security is a subsidiary company of Chunghwa Telecom, the largest telco in Taiwan. CHT Security is now the leading managed security service provider in Taiwan with rich experiences in information defense practices, and the R&D capabilities to deliver cyber security services and solutions, including security testing, SOC monitoring, incident response, and digital forensics, satisfying cybersecurity needs for enterprises and government institutions. CHT Security is ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 17025 certified, and was awarded the 2021 Taiwan Managed Security Services Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan. For more information, please visit www.chtsecurity.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

