RIVANNA® Announces Partnership With BOMImed to Increase Distribution of Accuro® in Canada

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first, imaging-based medical solutions, announced they have entered into a partnership with BOMImed, a recognized manufacturer of anesthesia and critical care related consumables to represent and distribute the Accuro® portfolio of products in Canada.

BOMImed is a choice distribution partner for RIVANNA as its focus is within the fields of anesthesia and critical care, with company resources dedicated to providing the highest level of service inside of these markets.

Danielle Faulk, North America Director of Sales and Distribution at RIVANNA, commented, "This strategic partnership with BOMImed will efficiently enhance Accuro's service offerings, attract new customers and expand coverage to a more expansive range of Canadian healthcare organizations. Our growing worldwide market adoption reflects Accuro's value to its customers. It signifies a migration away from palpation-based needle placement in favor of a safer and more efficient image-guided standard for spinal needle placement."

The Accuro spinal navigation system is designed to improve the efficiency of spinal needle guidance procedures using groundbreaking technology, including Multi-Frequency BoneEnhance® Image Reconstruction, which provides enhanced visualization of lumbar and thoracic bony anatomy, and SpineNav3D™ AI-Based Spine Recognition, which provides automated identification of spinal midline, epidural space and depth during lumber neuraxial anesthesia. This technology also supports real-time thoracic paramedian neuraxial procedures and prescribes a "needle-track" towards the interlaminar space. Relying on automated SpineNav3D™ technology, Accuro enables users with even minimal ultrasound experience to navigate the lumbar and thoracic spine and identify relevant landmarks used to compute, visualize and pinpoint the optimal needle insertion point.

David Olivier, President and CEO of BOMImed, said, "The BOMImed team is excited to introduce Accuro's trailblazing technology to an expanding market supporting spinal needle guidance procedures in Canada. Accuro technology and its demonstrated clinical benefits underpin our mission to stay ahead of the curve in the products we sell and enhance the lives within the anesthesia and critical care community."

About RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is elevating global standards of care through the development and commercialization of world-first imaging-based medical technologies, including BoneVision™ and BoneEnhance®, which optimize ultrasound image acquisition and visualization to provide radiation-free alternatives to X-ray-based imaging modalities. When paired with SpineNav3D™ AI-Enabled Image Recognition technology, these products offer comprehensive clinician-assistance solutions that improve decision-making, clinician workflows, health outcomes and patient satisfaction. RIVANNA is privately held and operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility where it produces the Accuro® product line and related medical equipment and components. For more information, visit rivannamedical.com.

Media Contact: Vicki Brothers | vbrothers@rivannamedical.com

Related Images











Image 1: RIVANNA x BOMImed









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment