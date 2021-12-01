Unruly Launches Content-level Targeting to Enhance the Value of Publishers’ CTV and Video Inventory

Standardized attributes across genre and rating segments enable scaled buying on premium video content, as spend moves from linear to digital



LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unruly, a leading global video and Connected TV (CTV) programmatic advertising platform, today announced the introduction of its content-level targeting solution that segments inventory based on publisher bidstream attributes that mirror linear TV buys, such as genre and rating. The solution brings standardization to the programmatic Over-the-Top TV (OTT) and CTV ecosystem, and will serve publishers who are increasingly looking to meet buyers’ needs for contextual targeting opportunities, as spend moves from linear to digital environments.

At launch, twenty-six segments are supported based on content attributes such as genre and rating. Unruly’s proprietary methodology evaluates the direct publisher partner data and simplifies the content-level attributes into scalable deals for buyers. Publishers can also leverage Unruly’s Private Marketplace (PMP) platform, CTRL, to package inventory to more effectively meet growing buyer demand for privacy-conscious, publisher first-party targeting solutions across CTV and video.

In turn, buyers gain scaled access to deals leveraging TV-like content attributes passed through the bidstream. Buyers can activate through Unruly’s direct DSP integrations and via Tremor Video, the demand side of Tremor International’s end-to-end platform.

“As interest in OTT ad opportunities grows year-over-year, publishers want to meet buyer needs for contextual targeting opportunities on OTT supply but lack the framework to pass this content data in standardized ways,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Tremor International. “Content-level targeting gives publishers control over the segmentation and packaging of their inventory, but it ultimately brings benefits to both sides of Tremor’s end-to-end platform. Standardizing content in this way maximizes publishers’ inventory value, while buyers can broaden CTV campaigns across their desired categories.”

Unruly is planning to further expand support for content attributes in the coming months to include language and IAB content category, in addition to providing self-service forecasting, reporting and insights tools in support of these new attributes.

About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com

The media side of Tremor, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).

For more information, visit: https://www.tremorinternational.com/

