DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Appoints New Board Director

DMG appoints new independent director

DMG to participate in upcoming investor conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, environmentally friendly blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today the appointment of John M. Place as a new Board Director.

Mr. Place is an experienced business, legal and compliance leader with an international track record of success in both the public and private sectors. Called to the Bar of Ontario in 2004, he previously practiced law with leading international firms in the areas of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and business law. As part of his legal practice, John provided regular advice to issuers on corporate governance matters, including compliance, governance policies and continuous disclosure requirements. Mr. Place is currently based in Ottawa and serves as Director, Compliance & Ethics for Export Development Canada, a federal Crown corporation.

John holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Dalhousie University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Victoria, Faculty of Law.

In addition, DMG is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Bennett will virtually present at the B. Riley Crypto Conference, which is being held live at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in New York City on December 8, 2021.

Mr. Bennett will be engaged in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For more information about the B. Riley Crypto Conference visit www.brileysecurities.com or email conference@brileyfin.com .

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG’s vertical integration.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operational results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

