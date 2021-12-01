AppTech Corp. Appoints Ben Jenkins, Payments and Software Innovator, as Chief Technology Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“AppTech”) (OTC: APCX), a fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced that Ben Jenkins has joined the Executive Management Team as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Jenkins joins us from Innovations Realized where he most recently played an integral role in orchestrating the digital transformation of AppTech’s fintech platform. As CTO, Mr. Jenkins will be responsible for overseeing the ongoing strategy, development, and market execution of AppTech’s core technology platform & services.



“We are excited to welcome Ben to our team,” said Virgil Llapitan, AppTech President. “His passion for continual learning and disruptive innovation are well reflected in his leadership skills. Ben's proven track record of building scalable solutions at large companies like Blackbaud positions him well to lead our initiatives aimed at increasing value for our customers.”

Ben brings over 20 years of blended experience developing new products, opening new market opportunities, and driving growth through enterprise and start-up technology innovation. Having founded Innovations Realized to lead enterprise businesses in the transformation, centralization and execution of Fintech strategies, Mr. Jenkins has spent the past five years working with clients across several markets and geographies by leveraging his deep industry knowledge and relationships within the payment and banking ecosystems. Through Ben’s corporate roles leading new product introduction, he brings the expertise of launching a payment platform that grew to process billions of dollars annually, communications platforms that process billions of messages and a first to market retail supplier digital asset management system.

Ben Jenkins added, “This is an exciting time to be involved in the fintech sector given emerging digital trends and the blockchain innovation we’re all witnessing. Growing AppTech’s platform to deliver new integrations and solutions to the market, I see tremendous opportunities to help customers navigate and develop seamless experiences. The organization is poised to become a leader in financial technology innovation and I’m extremely excited to be a part of this growth.”

About AppTech



AppTech Corp. (OTC: APCX) is a publicly listed FinTech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement core merchant services capabilities. AppTech’s patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises.

AppTech is developing an embedded, highly secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and their customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, AppTech will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences. Our processing technologies can be taken off-the-shelf or tapped into via our RESTful API to build fully branded and customizable experiences while supporting tokenized, multi-channel, and multi-method transactions.

For more information about our company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

