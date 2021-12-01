Global advanced clinical decision support platform market size to amass USD 22 billion valuation by 2027

Pune, India, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide advanced clinical decision support platform marketplace stood at USD 1.2 billion in the year 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.1% over 2021-2027, subsequently amassing a valuation of USD 22 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Proceeding further, the research literature incorporates SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis frameworks, and studies the market from the perspective of type, model, setting, and various geographies to uncover the key areas for investment during the forecast period. Moreover, it explicates the competitive landscape on the basis of the strategies, financials, and recent developments of the leading players in this business sphere.

The industry growth can be credited to increasing incidences of medication error, booming elderly population, and subsequent surge in number of chronic disorders. In fact, credible sources cite that lung cancer resulted in 1.8 million deaths worldwide in 2020, making it the top cause of death from cancer. Moreover, it is estimated that 700 million individuals globally would have diabetes by 2045, indicating an enhanced demand for clinical decision support solutions in the upcoming years.

For the uninitiated, clinical decision support system (CDSS) is a computer-based tool that analyzes data from electronic health records (EHRs) and offers prompts and suggestions to assist health care providers in adhering to evidence-based clinical standards at the point of treatment.

A traditional CDSS is software intended to aid clinical decision-making by comparing an individual patient's features to a computerized clinical knowledge base. It provides patient-specific estimates or recommendations to the physician for judgment.

Speaking of challenges, rising concerns regarding the safety of patient data & security are likely to hinder global advanced clinical decision support platform industry expansion over the study period.

Regional landscape outlook

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of the market. Forecasters cite that Asia Pacific is predicted to record strong CAGR over 2021-2027, owing to presence of a large aging population, improved government regulations, increasing chronic disease burden, and growing emphasis of key market participants on emerging Asian countries.

Competitive landscape overview

Siemens Healthineers AG, Athenahealth Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Inc., Zynx Health Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., and Epic Systems Corporation are among the top companies in global advanced clinical decision support platform market sphere. These firms are emphasizing on maintaining their position in this industry through new product development and regulatory approvals.

Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, by Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, by Model (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Non-Knowledge Based

Knowledge Based

Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, by Setting (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Ambulatory Care

Hospitals

Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market Top Players (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Athenahealth Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Zynx Health Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Wolters Kluwer Health

Philips Healthcare

Change Healthcare

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, by Model, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, by Setting, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market Dynamics

3.1. Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rapid increase in aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases

3.1.1.2. Growing incidence of medication error

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Increase in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security

3.1.2.2. Data security concerns related to cloud based CDSS

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Technological advancements and social media integration

3.1.3.2. Emerging Asian countries

Chapter 4. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market by Type , Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market , Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Therapeutic

5.4.2. Diagnostic

Chapter 6. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, by Model

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market by Model, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Model 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Knowledge based

6.4.2. Non-Knowledge based

Chapter 7. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, by Setting

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market by Setting, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Setting 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market , Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Ambulatory care

Chapter 8. Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platform Market, Regional Analysis

