Global Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices (Consumables, Generators) Market Research Report 2021

The global ultrasonic electrosurgical devices market size is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2021 to 2028

The rising volume of surgical procedures owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and developments in minimally invasive surgical techniques, including laparoscopy, have resulted in the development of ultrasonic electrosurgical devices by major market players.

This is expected to contribute to the market growth. The presence of a large number of players and the growing number of strategic initiatives by the players to enhance their product portfolios are expected to boost the market growth.



The rising prevalence of various types of cancer such as breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer is anticipated to boost the demand for ultrasonic electrosurgical devices for the treatment and surgery of various tumors in the body. Cancer is considered a universal healthcare problem as it is one of the leading causes of death.

Furthermore, the increasing incidence of cancer across the globe is predicted to boost the demand for ultrasonic electrosurgical devices. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer throughout the globe is projected to create high growth opportunities for the market players over the forecast period.



A large number of surgical procedures are performed around the world. According to OMICS International Conferences, 2015, around 234 million surgical procedures are performed annually.

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), in 2012, 14.4 million hospital visits resulted in invasive, therapeutic surgeries, of which 46.9% surgeries were performed in inpatient settings and 53.1% were performed in ambulatory settings across 28 states in the U.S.

This is expected to positively influence the demand for ultrasonic electrosurgical devices in the coming years. Several manufacturers are focusing on developing technologically advanced ultrasonic electrosurgical devices to maintain a strong market presence.



Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on product, ultrasonic electrosurgical consumables accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. They are generally disposable and have low durability compared to the ultrasonic electrosurgical generators

By type, the high-intensity focused ultrasonic (HIFU) ablators segment held the largest share in 2020. This is attributed to the factors such as lowered toxicity as compared with the other techniques of ablation, minimal pain due to non-invasiveness, and low cost of procedure than surgery

On the basis of application, the cardiology segment held the largest share in 2020. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally is anticipated to boost the segment growth

The hospitals end-use segment is predicted to expandat the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing number of patient visits and advanced infrastructure in hospitals as compared to other healthcare facilities

North America dominated the market in 2020 and is predicted to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of preventive surgeries and the growing burden of chronic disorders, such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook



Chapter 3. Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2 Increasing geriatric population

3.2.1.3 Growing number of surgical procedures

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory approvals

3.2.3 Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.3.1 Risks associated with ultrasonic electrosurgical procedures

3.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4.1 Growing adoption of the ultrasonic electrosurgical devices

3.3 Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 SWOT Analysis by PESTEL

3.3.2 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.4 Impact of COVID-19

3.4.1 COVID-19 Impact analysis

3.4.2 Impact on market players

3.5 Pipeline Analysis

3.5.1 Phase I

3.5.2 Phase III

3.5.3 Phase IV



Chapter 4. Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1 Definitions and Scope

4.2 Type Market Share Analysis

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market by Product

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1 Generators

4.5.2 Consumables



Chapter 5. Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions and Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market by Type

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1 High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators

5.5.2 Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators

5.5.3 Ultrasonic Surgical Ablation Systems

5.5.4 Shock Wave Therapy Systems



Chapter 6. Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions and Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market by Application

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2028 for the following

6.5.1 Cardiology

6.5.2 Gynecology

6.5.3 General Surgery

6.5.4 Urology

6.5.5 Bariatric Surgery



Chapter 7. Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions and Scope

7.2 End-use Market Share Analysis

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market by End Use

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2028 for the following

7.5.1 Hospitals

7.5.2 Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)



Chapter 8. Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.1 Regional Market Dashboard

8.2 Definitions and Scope

8.3 Regional Market Share Analysis



Chapter 9. Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices Market - Competitive Analysis

9.1 Kind of Competition

9.2 Concentration of Market Players

9.3 Company Market Share Analysis

9.4 Categorization based on the Company's Vision

9.5 Company Profiles

Medtronic

Ethicon Endo-Surgery

Olympus Corporation

Misonix Inc

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Soring GmbH

Advanced Instrumentations

Reach Surgical

ITALIA MEDICA SRL

SonaCare Medical, LLC

Sring GmbH

Miconvey

