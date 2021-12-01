Space Situational Awareness Market by Solution, Orbital Range, End-use, Object, Capability and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Situational Awareness Market by Solution (Services, Payload Systems, and Software), Orbital Range (Near-Earth and Deep Space), End Use (Commercial, and Government & Military), Object, Capability, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Space situational awareness market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Space situational awareness refers to the tracking and surveillance of objects in the earth's orbit, monitoring space weather conditions, and tracking & detecting near-earth objects to mitigate or reduce the hazards of a collision. It also includes the monitoring of distinct activities carried out by different countries and object characterization, in terms of speed and type, to identify threats posed to the security of different nations. The growth of the space situational awareness market can be attributed to factors such as the growing congestion of objects in space and the focus of government agencies and private entities on space situational awareness.

The Space situational awareness market is dominated by a few globally established players such as L3Harris Technologies (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (US), Parsons Corporation (US), and Peraton (US), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the Space situational awareness market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Space situational awareness in the commercial, Government and defense sectors.

Based on solution, the service segment is estimated to witness the largest share of the space situational awareness market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on solution, the services segment of the space situational awareness market is estimated to hold the dominant market share in 2021. This is due to the increasing need for expansion of space weather services networks with additional capabilities, development of SSA tools, and the need for space surveillance and tracking for the smooth functioning of satellites. In July 2021, the Space Weather Prediction Center (US) added the WAM-IPE, its newest model, to the Space Weather Prediction Center's toolkit. This new model is focused on the part of the Earth's atmosphere where many US satellites are in orbit and could be vulnerable to energy from the sun.

In July 2021, the US Space Force Service is pursuing a deep space advanced radar concept program, also known as DARC. According to the service, the platform is a ground-based radar system designed to detect, track, and maintain custody of deep space objects 24/7. It will primarily track objects in the geosynchronous-Earth orbit, though it could also track objects in low-Earth orbit. DARC will augment the military's space surveillance network as an additional sensor with increased capacity and capability to monitor deep space objects and provide full global coverage.

Based on orbital range, a near-Earth segment of the space situational awareness market is projected to witness the largest share in 2021.

Based on orbital range, the near-Earth segment is projected to lead the space situational awareness market during the forecast period. The growing demand for high-speed, low-latency communication and increased satellite and spacecraft launches in the low Earth orbit are primarily driving this segment. In March 2020, Russian built a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket equipped with a Fregat booster. It was launched successfully from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome carrying a Glonass-M navigational satellite into medium Earth orbit. In March 2021, an undisclosed commercial customer awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin to build and deliver a payload intended to ensure space domain knowledge. The payload, equipped with an optical sensor, will be used for object detection and image capture from geosynchronous Earth orbit in support of efforts to maintain space situational awareness.

Based on end-use, the commercial segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the space situational awareness market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on end-use, the commercial segment of the space situational awareness market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by investments from private players in space research and satellite communication services, the need for real-time data on mission-related debris and space traffic assessment, and the need to monitor the structural integrity of nuclear power stations.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the space situational awareness market.

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the space situational awareness market from 2021 to 2026. The US is a lucrative market for Space situational awareness in the North American region. The US government has taken various initiatives to encourage the growth of the space situational awareness market. For instance, space situational awareness programs conducted by the US government focus on intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, environmental monitoring, and command & control. Since the 1960s, the US military has had significant SSA capabilities, largely based on the backbone of missile warning radar.

The original impetus was the need to track Soviet missiles, nuclear warheads, and space-based threats. In recent years, the US military's operations have been more focused on protecting satellites. In May 2021, Parsons Corporation was awarded a task order contract by the Space and Missile Systems Center Special Programs Directorate (SMC/SPG) for Integrated Solution for Situational Awareness (ISSA) support, potentially worth up to USD 185 million. It will provide SMC/SPG and its strategic partners with highly specialized services in IT engineering, space domain expertise, software development, scientific analysis, and data analytics to develop, maintain, sustain, and enhance the ISSA system.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Space Situational Awareness Market

4.2 Space Situational Awareness Market, by End-Use

4.3 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Region

4.4 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Deployment of Small Satellites

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Space-Based Sensing Activities

5.2.1.3 Growing Space Congestion

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Earth Observation Imagery and Analytics

5.2.1.5 Increase in Number of Space Exploration Missions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Regulatory Requirements

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Lower Earth Orbit (Leo)-Based Services

5.2.3.2 Increasing Involvement of Private Players in Global Space Industry

5.2.3.3 Growing Need for Commercial On-Orbit Satellite Activities

5.2.3.4 Increased Government Investment in Space Situational Awareness

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inability to Detect Micro-Sized Debris

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Space Situational Awareness Market

5.3.1 Demand-Side Impact

5.3.1.1 Key Developments from January 2018 to July 2021

5.3.2 Supply-Side Impact

5.3.2.1 Key Developments from January 2018 to September 2021

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Space Situational Awareness Market

5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Space Situational Awareness Manufacturers

5.7 Space Situational Awareness Market Ecosystem

5.8 Average Selling Price of Space Situational Awareness Solutions

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Trade Data Statistics

5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 New Model to Help Predict Space Weather Impact

6.2.2 Ai to Monitor Wildlife

6.2.3 Development of Nanosats for Secure Communication

6.2.4 Use of Robots for In-Orbit Services

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Use Case Analysis

6.4.1 Use Case: Jurisdiction and Control

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

6.5.1 Development of Low-Cost Active Debris Removal Technology

6.5.2 Advanced Communication

6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.3 Payload Systems

7.4 Software

8 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Object

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mission-Related Debris

8.2.1 Increasing Need for Orbital Debris Removal

8.3 Rocket Bodies

8.3.1 Hybrid Approach to Debris Tracking

8.4 Fragmentation Debris

8.4.1 Need for Innovation in Tracking Technology

8.5 Functional Spacecraft

8.5.1 Increasing Need for Technological Support for Government and Commercial Applications

8.6 Non-Functional Spacecraft

8.6.1 Increase in Non-Operational Satellites

8.7 Others

9 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Orbital Range

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Near-Earth

9.2.1 Leo

9.2.1.1 Demand for Orbit Prediction of Space Objects Trajectory Drives Segment

9.2.2 Meo/Heo

9.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Satellite Services Drives Segment

9.2.3 Geo

9.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Optical Sensors for Object Detection Drives Segment

9.3 Deep Space

9.3.1 Ongoing Technological Advances to Boost Future Deep Space Exploration Activities

10 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Capability

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Detect, Track, and Identify (D/T/Id)

10.3 Threat Warning & Assessment

10.3.1 High Altitude Nuclear Detection

10.3.2 Orbital Asat

10.3.3 Directed Energy Attack

10.3.4 Jamming

10.3.5 Others (Cyber Attack, Direct Ascent Asat)

10.4 Characterization

11 Space Situational Awareness Market, by End-Use

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Government & Military

11.2.1 National Space Agencies

11.2.1.1 Growing Use of Payloads for Efficient Earth Observation Applications

11.2.2 Departments of Defense

11.2.2.1 Increasing Need to Improve and Enhance Existing Issa Systems

11.2.3 Search & Rescue Entities

11.2.3.1 Rising Focus on Using Payload Systems for Search & Rescue Operations

11.2.4 Intelligence Community

11.2.4.1 Increasing Need for Space Situational Awareness Library

11.2.5 Academic & Research Institutions

11.2.5.1 Increasing Support from Governments to Train Students to Develop Satellites

11.3 Commercial

11.3.1 Satellite Operators/Owners

11.3.1.1 Investments from Private Players in Space Research and Satellite Communication Services Boost Segment

11.3.2 Launch Providers

11.3.2.1 Need for Real-Time Data on Mission-Related Debris Drives Segment

11.3.3 Space Insurance Companies

11.3.3.1 Helps Monitor Disasters Originating from Space

11.3.4 Energy Industry

11.3.4.1 Accelerated Need to Monitor Structural Integrity of Nuclear Power Stations

11.3.5 Air Traffic & Navigation Service Providers

11.3.5.1 Increasing Need for Space Traffic Management

11.3.6 Others

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Overview

13.3 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players, 2020

13.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2020

13.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020

13.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis

13.6.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1.1 Star

13.6.1.2 Emerging Leader

13.6.1.3 Pervasive

13.6.1.4 Participant

13.6.2 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.2.1 Progressive Company

13.6.2.2 Responsive Company

13.6.2.3 Starting Block

13.6.2.4 Dynamic Company

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 Market Evaluation Framework

13.7.2 New Product Launches and Developments

13.7.3 Deals

14 Company Profiles: Key Players

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.1.2 L3Harris Technologies

14.1.3 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

14.1.4 Parsons Corporation

14.1.5 Peraton

14.1.6 Exoanalytic Solutions

14.1.7 Schafer Corporation

14.1.9 Northstar Earth & Space Inc.

14.1.10 Elecnor Deimos Group

14.1.11 Spacenav

14.1.12 Applied Defense Solutions

14.1.13 Globvision

14.1.14 Telespazio S.P.A.

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Vision Engineering Solutions, LLC

14.2.2 Gmv Innovating Solutions

14.2.3 Etamax Space

15 Appendix

