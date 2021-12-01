Eubiotics Market value to reach $7 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The eubiotics market value is expected to exceed USD 7 Billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising emphasis on feed quality and safety coupled with mounting meat and meat product consumption are anticipated to positively influence the market statistics.

Prebiotics product segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast timeframe owing to increasing use in animal feed industry for poultry, pigs, cattle, and aquaculture to provide better nutrition for growth performance and maintaining immunoregulatory systems.

Some major findings of the eubiotics market report include:

Rapid growth in feed industry and growing focus towards replacing antibiotic growth promoters with eubiotic products will further drive the market expansion over the forecast period.

The yield application segment is predicted to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2027 as eubiotics help to increase the yield by preventing animals from various disease outbreak, increasing immunity and maintaining the gut health.

Major players in the eubiotics market are focusing on strategic initiatives such as expansion of product portfolio, partnerships, and mergers & acquisition to cater to rising demand of eubiotics across the globe.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register around 10% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 owing to increases consumption of meat and emerging risk of livestock diseases in the region.

Eubiotics market from cattle livestock segment is anticipated to witness over 9% CAGR through 2027. Increasing reliability on natural growth promoters for cattle and growing demand for milk and cattle meat should drive the market outlook. The usage of prebiotics and probiotics in cattle feeds show benefits in digestion, immune system and overall performance. Also, essential oils blend in cattle diets boosts meat quality, and animal production, this, in turn accelerated the demand for eubiotics from cattle livestock segment.

North America eubiotics market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace of over 7.5% CAGR up to 2027. Increasing demand for high quality animal derived products in the U.S. and Canada coupled with favorable regulations regarding GRAS approval to all the eubiotics product range is escalating the regional market size. Additionally, stringent regulatory pertaining to the use of antibiotics as growth boosters for animals should fuel the product demand.

