Outlook on the Chemoinformatics Global Market to 2026 - by Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemoinformatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemoinformatics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Chemoinformatics is a new field of information technology (IT) that focuses on the collection, storage, analysis, and manipulation of chemical data. The chemical data includes small molecule formulas, structures, properties, spectra, and biological and industrial activities. Chemoinformatics helps define archival data protocols and represent three-dimensional (3D) molecular structures, which further enables searching and comparing of compounds with specific features. As a result, it is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry to discover and develop novel biotechnological processes and products.



Chemoinformatics Market Trends:

At present, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) represents one of the major factors positively influencing the utilization of chemoinformatics in anti-viral research or discovery of therapeutics against the disease. Apart from this, the surging cases of chronic diseases and the consequent need for novel drugs are also influencing the market growth. The increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects are also catalyzing the demand for chemoinformatics to validate potential drug candidates and the effective management of data generated during molecular and atomic reactions.

Moreover, the increasing awareness about personalized medicine is driving the market growth. Due to the massive amount of data generated while synthesizing new drugs, the leading market players are integrating advanced information storage and retrieval technologies in chemoinformatics. This helps researchers in efficiently storing information about the physical properties, 3D molecular and crystal structures, spectroscopic signatures, chemical reaction pathways, molecular functional groups and docking sites, and other parameters. These innovations are anticipated to propel the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global chemoinformatics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region and application.



Breakup by Application:

Chemical Analysis

Drug Discovery

Drug Validation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BioSolveIT GmbH, BIOVIA (Dassault Systemes), ChemAxon, Inc., Eurofins CEREP SA (Eurofins Panlabs Inc.), Jubilant Biosys Inc., Molecular Discovery Ltd., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc. and Schrodinger Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global chemoinformatics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global chemoinformatics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global chemoinformatics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chemoinformatics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Chemical Analysis

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Drug Discovery

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Drug Validation

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Region



8 SWOT Analysis



9 Value Chain Analysis



10 Porters Five Forces Analysis



11 Price Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.3.1.1 Company Overview

12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.1.3 Financials

12.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.3.2.1 Company Overview

12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.2.3 Financials

12.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.3 BioSolveIT GmbH

12.3.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.3.3 Financials

12.3.4 BIOVIA (Dassault Systemes)

12.3.4.1 Company Overview

12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.5 ChemAxon Inc.

12.3.5.1 Company Overview

12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.6 Eurofins CEREP SA (Eurofins Panlabs Inc.)

12.3.6.1 Company Overview

12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.7 Jubilant Biosys Inc.

12.3.7.1 Company Overview

12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.8 Molecular Discovery Ltd.

12.3.8.1 Company Overview

12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.8.3 Financials

12.3.9 OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.

12.3.9.1 Company Overview

12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.10 Schrodinger Inc.

12.3.10.1 Company Overview

12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnbv8x