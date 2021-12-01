Violet Defense UV Disinfection Technology Adopted by Orlando Magic, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, and More

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athletic facilities, from health clubs and high school gyms to professional training facilities, have taken precautions against pathogens for years, but in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are committing to new methods like the UV disinfection technology from Violet Defense.

Elite athletes and their trainers and coaches, who spend extensive periods of time at the gym, know that sports facilities are enabling environments for viral and bacterial infections like Salmonella and the dangerous variant methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA). A study at University of Central Missouri found one in four samples from the football locker room and weight room contained methicillin-susceptible S. aureus (MSSA) and one in five contained methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA). Athletes who play contact sports are at higher risk to carry MRSA: Vanderbilt University found those athletes had a S. aureus colonization rate of 32% to 62%, while athletes in non-contact sports had rates of 18% to 53%.

Violet Defense's UV technology utilizes powerful, broad-spectrum light, including germicidal UV-C, UV-B, UV-A, and violet-blue that optimize their germ-killing efficiency. By combining those different wavelengths, Violet Defense's technology optimizes the efficacy of the UV light it delivers. Tests conducted by multiple accredited independent labs confirm that Violet Defense's Pulsed Xenon technology reduces the levels of E. coli, Salmonella, S. aureus, C. diff, MRSA, norovirus, coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2 up to 99.9%. Violet Defense's UV technology is effective, safe, with built-in motion detection and programming capabilities, and does not have the harmful effects to health or equipment that chemicals can have.

Violet Defense's UV advantage has been adopted by NCAA and NBA teams, including University of Virginia, University of North Carolina-Greensboro, Texas Tech, and the Orlando Magic, as well as many private facilities and high school programs.

The Orlando Magic basketball team turned to Violet Defense to ensure its team's safety as it left "the bubble" after a pandemic hiatus and returned to league play. Expanding its relationship with the Orlando Magic, Violet Defense will be installing its industrial UV sanitizer system in the Magic's new training facility slated to open in the second quarter of 2022.

Texas Tech also adopted the Violet Defense technology. "We utilize the UV light case to help protect our student-athletes, coaches, and staff. Knowing that the UV light is doing its job allows the equipment staff to concentrate on our tasks throughout the day," said Zane Perry, assistant athletic director at Texas Tech.

In the next few months, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, a powerhouse stock car racing operation for three decades, will bring Violet Defense's UV technology to their NASCAR team. RFK Racing will use the industrial UV sanitizer to protect its drivers, pit crews, mechanics, and other staff at its facilities.

"We're proud to partner with organizations in the NBA, Big 12, and NASCAR," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. "But we want to ensure that all gym-goers are protected, not just the world's best athletes. That's why we offer a variety of solutions that keep the workout environment clean and safe, while also protecting people and the environment."

Traditional disinfection involves the repeated use of harsh chemicals that must be replenished regularly, applied properly, and must often remain on surfaces for extended time periods to achieve their stated disinfection goals. Chemicals can be irritants and pose health risks, which is problematic for athletes, who come into extended contact with surfaces such as weight machines, wrestling and gymnastics mats, training tables and more. Violet Defense's UV disinfections systems, both installed and mobile units, use no chemicals.

"Violet Defense products are designed to create healthier environments to protect everyone who uses athletic facilities," Berland said. "It's a great endorsement that world-class sports organizations understand what our products bring to the table. But we're most proud we can have a positive impact on public health, the workplace, and the environment. We look forward to working with more athletic facilities and bringing them these benefits."

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

