Nubeva Appoints Former Department of Transportation CIO and Gartner Executive Partner to Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a developer of B2B Ransomware and Network decryption software solutions, appoints Ryan Cote, former Federal CIO and Gartner Executive Partner, to Nubeva’s Advisory Board.



Ryan Cote is a Chief Information Officer with over 25 years of experience delivering IT-empowered business solutions that drive growth and efficiency for high-performing companies. A veteran of the U.S Marine Corps, Cote has an accomplished background working in the Federal government and businesses of all sizes, from small and mid-sized businesses to Fortune 100 companies. From 2019-2021, Ryan was the CIO of the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he served as the principal advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation on all IT-related matters. Ryan managed an annual IT budget of $3.7B supporting over 70,000 personnel. Prior to working in the Federal government, Ryan worked at Gartner, Inc., the world’s leading IT research and advisory company. As a CIO Executive Partner, Ryan advised fellow CIOs through Gartner’s Executive Partners Program.

“I believe Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal technology has the potential to be the most significant and instantly beneficial ransomware solution of our time,” said Cote. “Given my background, I am deeply concerned with the overall cybersecurity capabilities of our nation's government and our private sector industries and companies. This technology is a vital piece in a comprehensive ransomware strategy. It is needed across the board - government, critical infrastructure, commercial, and civilian. That is why I am joining, to help get this out to the public as quickly as possible.”

Cote will advise primarily on federal strategy for the soon to be released, Ransomware Reversal solution.

“We are delighted that Ryan has agreed to join our advisory board,'' said Nubeva CEO Randy Chou. “As we prepare to launch this important new solution, Ryan fills an key advisory role for our company. Ryan will be vital in navigating the channels to reach all sectors, focusing on the federal government and critical infrastructure”.

Nubeva announced in September 2021 that it has successfully adapted its patented and award-winning software technology to enable decryption and recovery of crypto-based ransomware attacks. The SKI software runs on a computer and can learn and intercept copies of encryption session keys to enable fast and efficient decryption. Nubeva has been licensing SKI to the cybersecurity industry for years to allow lawful inspection of encrypted network traffic. Nubeva expects to release the first version of its ransomware product in December 2021.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy, yet enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

