IBI Group Announces Acquisition of Environmental Consulting Firm, Teranis

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) (“IBI” or the “Company”), announced today that it has completed the purchase of British Columbia-based Teranis Consulting Ltd. (“Teranis”), (the “Acquisition”). Teranis is a scientific and environmental consulting firm specializing in environmental investigation, remediation and risk assessment, with a focus on supporting First Nations communities. The Acquisition complements IBI’s existing sustainability and environmental management business, and supports the Company’s goal of fostering improved relations with Indigenous communities in Canada and across North America.



“Through the strong scientific backgrounds of its founders, Teranis brings a unique skillset to IBI that augments several of our existing practice areas, including municipal and land development, water and wastewater management, flood mitigation, and renewable energy solutions,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “I’m pleased to welcome the Teranis team to IBI, and look forward to broadening our environmental and climate mitigation offering, as well as deepening our commitment to and collaboration with Indigenous communities.”

Founded in 2006, Teranis was born out of a need to provide more inclusive, respectful and ethical services to First Nations communities, with the majority of its clients residing in such communities throughout British Columbia. Specializing in high quality, value-added professional services associated with contaminated site investigation, remediation and risk assessment, the firm’s approach is to actively engage the Nation and its membership, and to build capacity wherever possible during the environmental assessment of its land.

“I am invigorated by the opportunity that this partnership represents to apply the principle of ‘Two-Eyed Seeing’ to enhance the relationships we have built with Indigenous communities in BC, and anticipate building across Canada,” said Teranis Managing Principal, Ian Collings. “Elder Albert Marshall, with the Mi’kmaw Nation, defined two-eyed seeing or Etuaptmumk as learning to see from one eye with the strengths of Indigenous knowledges and ways of knowing and from the other eye with the strengths of mainstream knowledge and ways of knowing. We see many inequities in the communities we operate in, and we believe that as part of IBI, we will be able to provide more holistic support by gaining access to the firm’s integrated professional service offering.”

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

