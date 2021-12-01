Jackson College Partners with BibliU to Support Equitable Learning

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Enablement technology provider BibliU has been selected by Jackson College as an integral part of the higher education institution’s commitment to its students.



Michigan-based Jackson College was originally founded as Jackson Junior College in 1928. It was chartered as a community college in 1964 and today serves a 41 percent full-time and 59 percent part-time student population. In June 2013, considering the College’s decision to begin development of curriculum for two bachelor degree programs and increased focus on international studies, the name was changed to Jackson College.

A campus-wide solution, BibliU Universal Learning enables higher education institutions to lower textbook costs by 30-50 percent while ensuring all students have access to the content they need. Supporting equitable, cost-effective access to required course materials, BibliU’s digital, scalable solution serves all students, regardless of socioeconomic situation.

Before choosing BibliU, Jackson College had a long-term relationship with a large campus retailer responsible for its bookstore. Determined to keep the cost of books down, Jackson College tried different models such as purchasing additional books to have available in the library and offering a “rent a book” option. When its campus retailer vendor suggested a digital content solution, it was initially received with enthusiasm until it became apparent that the cost was prohibitive. Left with little choice but to assume direct management of its campus bookstore, Jackson College identified BibliU as an innovative solution provider.

Within a six-week period, BibliU was fully implemented. The switch from print textbooks to digital content has been met with enthusiasm, even by faculty in departments such as nursing that tended to favor print instead.

Cynthia Allen, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Jackson College commented, “When we look at partners, we expect them to live our values: integrity, equity and innovation. BibliU has consistently demonstrated this shared vision plus delivered customer success in a tight timeframe that exceeded our expectations.”

Jackson College President and CEO, Daniel J. Phelan, said, “We are totally committed to student success, helping them complete their program of study and achieve their goals. Helping our students on that journey includes getting the cost of college under control and ensuring students have the materials they need from day one. The winners here need to be our students and BibliU has proven its understanding of that goal.”

BibliU co-founder and CEO Dave Sherwood said, “It’s an honor to welcome Jackson College to our growing roster of higher education institutions. Our primary objective is to serve the needs of students, faculty and administrators by providing flexible solutions that can grow as requirements expand. This is a perfect example of how the move from brick-and-mortar to digital provides a solid foundation for growth.”

