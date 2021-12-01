Zeeba Selects ELMS for Its First Order of Commercial Electric Vehicles

ELMS finalizes initial Zeeba purchase order for 50 all-electric Urban Delivery vans, with Zeeba’s intent to purchase hundreds more in 2022



Zeeba, a market leader in van rentals, plans to add 2,500 all-electric vans by end of 2023

TROY, Mich., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers, today announced a firm purchase order from Zeeba Vans (“Zeeba”), a Los Angeles-based mobility company, for 50 ELMS Urban Delivery vans with the intent to purchase hundreds more in 2022.



Zeeba, a pioneer in the urban van rental and leasing space, has a fleet that consists of several thousand vans with plans to add 2,500 all-electric vans by the end of 2023. The electrification program accounts for approximately one-third of Zeeba’s two-year growth plan. Zeeba has turned its focus to two areas: commercial business-to-business rentals and leasing and a San Francisco van sharing pilot program. The San Francisco program, set to launch in the first quarter of 2022, is a key vertical through which Zeeba’s customers will utilize the ELMS Urban Delivery.

“ELMS is pleased that Zeeba selected the Urban Delivery to propel its nationwide electrification and growth strategy,” said Ron Feldeisen, Chief Revenue Officer, ELMS. “Commercial van rentals are a growing business vertical in the last mile delivery space and rental customers are vying for all-electric mobility options.”

Zeeba chose the Urban Delivery as the first commercial EV in its fleet due to its connected data capabilities, reliability, ESG benefits and lower total cost of ownership, which all support Zeeba’s aggressive transition to an all-electric fleet. Zeeba plans to leverage the ELMS Air telematics system, which provides fleet management and deep data analytics tools for customers, to run its van-sharing platform which will begin deployment in San Francisco.

“In 2021 we grew our business over 100% compared to 2020,” said Zeeba Chief Revenue Officer Mike Paletz. “Our initial projections for 2022 have us increasing our business three times over 2021 – our best year to date. Our partnership with ELMS will be instrumental in allowing us to achieve these goals.”

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers’ businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The Company will begin production of its second vehicle, the Class 3 Urban Utility EV, in the second half of 2022. ELMS is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com .

About Zeeba

Zeeba is the future of passenger and cargo van rentals connecting travelers and businesses with its on-demand mobile app. Zeeba aims to do away with long lines, burdensome paperwork, and distant locations by having convenient stations in densely populated urban areas and major airports for a large group of travelers to find a nearby van, reserve, unlock, and get on their journey.

Zeeba is the market leader specializing in van rentals. Our mission is to offer competitive prices and high-quality van rentals with personalized service to our customers. From our founding in late 2014 to our rapid nationwide expansion, Zeeba continues to provide local and out of state renters with a large selection of 12 passenger vans, 15 passenger vans, cargo vans, and minivans for rent nationwide.

