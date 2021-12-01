LGI Homes Expands Atlanta Presence with Opening of a New Community in Macon, Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced their expansion into Macon, Georgia with the opening of its newest community, Bridgewood Coves.



Located approximately 80 miles south of Atlanta, LGI Homes at Bridgewood Coves is centrally positioned between the thriving cities of Warner Robins and Macon, offering world-class entertainment. At this vibrant new community, small town charm meets big city life through the area’s array of festivals, acreage parks, farmers and crafts markets, and museums for homeowners to enjoy.

LGI Homes at Bridgewood Coves is offering new-construction homes ranging from 1,800 to over 2,600 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half baths. Bonus flex rooms, multiple walk-in closets and open-concept layouts are just a few desirable highlights found in the five floor plans now available at Bridgewood Coves.

Homebuyers looking to live in this new-construction neighborhood will appreciate the various upgrades available in these move-in ready homes. With the LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package, all upgrades are included in each new home built in Bridgewood Coves, such as stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops and smart-home technology.

For more information regarding Bridgewood Coves, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 441-6300 ext 862 or visit LGIHomes.com/BridgewoodCoves.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4599ef64-2373-4387-af21-2a2419515288