Power Transformer Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

The global power transformer market size is expected to showcase a strong growth during the forecast timeframe, as the demand for a sustainable electricity infrastructure is rising. Since the need to have a continuous supply of electricity is increasing at a tremendous rate every year, governments across the world are enforcing strict rules and regulations. These laws are aimed at ensuring responsible use of energy sources while also urging organizations to adopt renewable sources of energy to fulfill their electricity demand. Below is an in-depth insight into the regional trends that will strengthen market potential:

Europe:

Closed core power transformers gain traction:

Closed core power transformers will hold a major share of the regional market by 2027 as urbanization is picking up the pace. This has resulted in a hike in the demand for a strong system that offers uninterrupted energy supply. Government reforms are becoming favorable to encourage the adoption of power transformers across the residential sector.

Moreover, the existing electricity transmission networks are being replaced with advanced ones to enhance energy saving and closely monitor the overall electricity consumption. This will foster the use of closed core power transformers.

Rising installation of power transformers across outdoor spaces:

The Europe power transformer market size from outdoor installation will increase at a steady rate over 2021-2027. Government policies are becoming strict to ensure high sustainability of grid networks and implementation of smart monitoring systems.

Power transformers, when installed in outdoor spaces, have a variety of robust uses in high voltage application areas and require lesser materials. The deployment of cross-border electric networks will boost the installation of power transformers in outdoor spaces.

Less than 100 MVA rated power transformers used in real estate:

Power transformers with less than 100 MVA rating will be widely used in the regional real estate sector as there is a rising need to refurbish the aging buildings. Since the real estate industry is growing at an appreciable rate, the governments are increasing their investments to develop an advanced electric infrastructure. Commercial complexes, such as hotels, resorts, malls, and universities are being built on a large scale, thereby increasing the installation of these transformers.

Asia Pacific:

High adoption of shell core power transformers:

Shell core power transformers are expected to hold a significant share of the regional industry by 2027. Low voltage power circuits are being extensively installed in high voltage networks at various critical nodes. These transformers have a compact design, are highly reliable, can be easily transported, and give high electricity output, thereby augmenting their use.

Auto transformers widely used to monitor voltage rate:

The Asia Pacific power transformer market size from auto power transformers will register a high CAGR through 2027. These transformers can improve the voltage capacity and can decrease the core losses. They are lightweight, compact, and incur low product cost. The increasing deployment of smart and hybrid monitoring systems will bolster the use of auto transformers in the region.

Use of air-insulated transformers for sustainable power generation:

Air-insulated transformers will be highly demanded by end-users across the region as they have a wide range of applications. They facilitate an efficient operation of the energy networks and offer grid sustainability by reducing the chances of internal failures.

North America:

U.S. industry forecast improves:

The U.S. power transformer market share is projected to amplify due to the rising need for electricity in mining, petrochemical, and cement manufacturing sectors. Government reforms formulated for the public and private companies with respect to electricity supply are becoming stringent. For example, WEG set up its fifth power generation plant in the U.S. in 2021, to increase the production of power transformers, thereby fueling their sale.

Power transformers find high deployment across indoor spaces:

The regional market outlook from indoor installations will improve as the customers are increasingly demanding a reliable energy infrastructure. Cutting-edge technologies like automation are picking up the pace and captive energy sources are being extensively integrated in the industrial sector, increasing the installation of power transformers in indoor spaces.

