Digital Interoperability Standards for Space Networks Accelerate as Six New Members Join the Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI)

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI), the independent space industry group formed to advance interoperability in satellite and ground system networks, today announced the addition of six new members from across industry sectors, including:



Genus Group, a provider of services supporting communications and satellite systems;

Isotropic Systems, a developer of transformational broadband terminal technologies;

Israel Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (IAI), a leading Israeli aerospace and defense manufacturer;

Quintech Electronics & Communications, Inc., an Evertz Company, a designer and manufacturer of RF signal management communications equipment;

Welkin Sciences, a developer of technologies that enable Digital IF earth terminal architectures; and

Work Microwave, a developer and manufacturer of RF electronics technologies and products.

“New members have been joining DIFI weekly,” commented Stuart Daughtridge, Chairman of DIFI and SVP for Advanced Technologies at Kratos. “It is a testament to the importance that the industry places on the need for digital transformation, and it is particularly great to see that support for the DIFI standard is global, including new members from Germany and Israel. As members of DIFI working groups advance the scope, use, testing and certification of the standard, originally introduced more than three months ago, we continue to get closer to the goal of interoperability across space networks.”

DIFI members are coming together to support innovation and the digital transformation of space, satellite and related network technologies through the development of industry interoperability standards. In August, DIFI introduced version 1.0 of its interoperability standard based upon VITA 49, entitled IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard which can be downloaded at the Consortium’s website https://dificonsortium.org. This standard has already been specified in at least one major satellite communications RFI by the U.S. Army to support system interoperability.

About The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium

The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) is an independent, international group of companies, organizations and government agencies that have an interest in the interoperability of networks and ground systems supporting space-based operations. Launched in coordination with the IEEE-ISTO, DIFI’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that accelerates industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF, while discouraging vendor lock-in. The founding members of DIFI include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp. (OTCMKTS: INTEQ), Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Microsoft, and the U.S. Navy. To learn more about DIFI Consortium and to view the complete list of current members, visit www.dificonsortium.org.

