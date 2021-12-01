Origin Therapeutics Portfolio Company Tripsitter has Commenced Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, B.C, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies, where legally permitted, is announcing that its portfolio company TripSitter Clinic Ltd. (“Tripsitter”) has now received approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Common Shares commenced trading on the CSE on November 29, 2021, under the symbol "KETA” at a price of $1.15 per share.



Origin Therapeutics acquired 300,000 shares of TripSitter at a cost of $0.011 per share and subsequently increased its ownership stake to approximately 2%, for a total average cost of $0.685 per share.

“Tripsitter is on the forefront of two major emerging trends: psychedelic medicine and telehealth,” said Origin Therapeutics CEO, Alexander Somjen. “Tripsitter has seen tremendous growth in the past year, and this public listing is an exciting opportunity for the company to continue to fuel its trajectory with increased investor participation and awareness. This is also an excellent demonstration of our active management approach and how it can help to provide investors with upside potential when compared to passive investments in the sector.”

Tripsitter is a consultative virtual clinic and telehealth platform that connects prospective patients to a licensed physician in the United States who can evaluate for a prescribed treatment program of low-dose, oral ketamine medication. It broadens access to transformational psychedelic therapy by making it possible to access from the comfort of the patient’s home, on their schedule.

Ketamine is an anesthetic medication that was approved for medical use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1970.

Origin Therapeutics is focused on identifying and investing in private, early-stage companies in the psychedelics industry. The Company manages investments via advisory support roles to help boost portfolio company growth.

About TripSitter Clinic Ltd.

TripSitter, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TripSitter Clinic Corp., operates a consultative virtual clinic and tele-health platform that connects prospective patients to a licensed physician in the United States who can evaluate for a prescribed treatment program of low-dose, oral ketamine medication. The licensed physicians within the platform consult and coordinate with the primary care physician ("PCP") of the prospective patient, if they are approved for treatment. TripSitter is not a PCP and requires each prospective patient to provide their information to their PCP during the initial intake process. The PCP is assigned to the patient by the patient's own physician. TripSitter is proud to be at the forefront of the emerging wave of consultative medicine that prioritizes patient access and quality of care while leveraging an internationally recognized platform of remote diagnostic and patient monitoring. TripSitter's platform, TripSitter.Clinic, is a mobile-first, responsive webapp that acts as a virtual clinic, connecting patients with licensed medical practitioners. TripSitter.Clinic operates as a SaaS platform, functioning as the intermediary between patient and practitioner.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify leading and emerging global companies for its portfolio that are innovating in the sector and are supported by science. Learn more at www.orig inpsychedelics.com

Cautionary Note

All information contained in this news release with respect to TripSitter was supplied by TripSitter for inclusion herein, and Origin’s directors and officers have relied on TripSitter for such information.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of the Prospectus and the obtaining of receipts for the Prospectus. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the Company’s business in general; (iii) that the proceeds of the Offering may need to be used for purposes other than as set out in this news release and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward- looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

