Atlas Technical Consultants to Present at the Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that Joe Boyer, CEO, and David Quinn, CFO, will present at the Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.oneatlas.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental; Testing, Inspection and Certification; Engineering & Design; and Program, Construction, and Quality Management. To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

