SatixFy to Deliver Advanced Modems for 288 Landing Station Antennas across the Global Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Network

OTTAWA and REHOVOT, Israel., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators and SatixFy , a leading provider of next-generation satellite communication and space systems based on in-house developed ASICs, today announced an agreement to deploy SatixFy baseband modem equipment for Telesat Lightspeed gateway earth stations throughout the world. The SatixFy advanced Sx3099 landing station modems will be capable of processing up to 1.6 GHz of bandwidth in each direction, supporting 10 wideband carriers, uplink power control (UPC) and adaptive coding and modulation (ACM), and network data processing. Each landing station antenna will be capable of transmitting approximately 12 Gbps on the forward link and receiving approximately 6 Gbps on the return link.

This manufacturing agreement follows a previously announced early access program to validate and qualify the Sx3099 modem ASIC for use in the Telesat Lightspeed ground infrastructure. Capabilities validated during the early access program include simultaneous high throughput transmit and receive performance, and passing end-to-end traffic between the Sx3099 Ethernet ports and the RF interface using multicarrier operations over the DVB-S2X air interface.

“Packaged in a small, lightweight outdoor enclosure, SatixFy’s innovative technology and equipment delivers a powerful value proposition for our gateway earth station network,” stated Aneesh Dalvi, Telesat’s Director of LEO Landing Stations and User Terminals. “With SatixFy’s solution, we have further optimized our landing station size and capacity while reducing deployment and operating costs.”

“We are honored to be awarded the first significant terrestrial equipment program for the Telesat Lightspeed LEO network,” said Yoel Gat, SatixFy’s CEO. “We are confident that the high performance of the Sx3099 modem will serve as a solid basis for the advanced global Telesat Lightspeed network.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat Corporation (“Telesat”) (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , or visit www.telesat.com .

About SatixFy

SatixFy is a vertically integrated company that provides chips and products across the entire satellites communications (satcom) value chain. Its products enable critical remote connectivity applications globally and incorporate the latest technological advances. SatixFy designs its own silicon proprietary chips, codes its software, builds its products and designs end-to-end systems for use in various applications and services, such as in-flight connectivity, IoT, communication payloads, consumer broadband, and more. The company leverages its research and development (R&D) and technical capabilities to design standard based communication products and systems with the most desirable qualities, such as: higher capacity, lower power consumption, lower weight, and lower cost.

For more information, visit: www.satixfy.com .

