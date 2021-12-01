DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2021£43.00m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2021£43.00m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):51,065,681
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*84.21p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*83.73p
  
Ordinary share price 75.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(10.34%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/11/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Volex Plc15.47%
2Hargreaves Services Plc 10.23%
3Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)10.09%
4Cash and other net current assets9.19%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.39%
6Centaur Media Plc7.95%
7Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.92%
8Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.06%
9Adept Technology Group Plc 5.34%
10Synectics Plc4.69%
11Tactus Holdings Limited3.80%
12DigitalBox plc3.76%
13Venture Life Group Plc2.86%
14Duke Royalty Ltd2.30%
15Real Good Food Company Plc0.38%
 Other2.57%
 Total100.00%