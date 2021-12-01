Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2021 £43.00m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2021 £43.00m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,065,681

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 84.21p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 83.73p

Ordinary share price 75.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (10.34%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/11/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Volex Plc 15.47%

2 Hargreaves Services Plc 10.23%

3 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 10.09%

4 Cash and other net current assets 9.19%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.39%

6 Centaur Media Plc 7.95%

7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.92%

8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.06%

9 Adept Technology Group Plc 5.34%

10 Synectics Plc 4.69%

11 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.80%

12 DigitalBox plc 3.76%

13 Venture Life Group Plc 2.86%

14 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.30%

15 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.38%

Other 2.57%