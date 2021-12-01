|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2021
|£43.00m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 November 2021
|£43.00m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|51,065,681
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|84.21p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|83.73p
|Ordinary share price
|75.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(10.34%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/11/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Volex Plc
|15.47%
|2
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|10.23%
|3
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|10.09%
|4
|Cash and other net current assets
|9.19%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.39%
|6
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.95%
|7
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.92%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.06%
|9
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|5.34%
|10
|Synectics Plc
|4.69%
|11
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.80%
|12
|DigitalBox plc
|3.76%
|13
|Venture Life Group Plc
|2.86%
|14
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|2.30%
|15
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.38%
|Other
|2.57%
|Total
|100.00%