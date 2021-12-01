It Works! Sales Innovation Drives Promotion of Four Employees

PALMETTO, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It Works! , an international and award-winning company specializing in health, wellness, and beauty products, is pleased to announce the promotion of four experienced team members.

"This had been exciting year, as It Works! has aggressively moved past COVID-19 and re-engaged with our field Leaders around the world. We have seen exciting growth as our committed Independent Distributors have used our new industry-leading Four & A Friend program to grow their businesses," said Mark Pentecost, It Works! Founder. "These exceptional women have been key contributors to our growth and innovation. We look forward to what the future holds as their leadership continues to provide our talented Distributors with the products and tools they need to grow their businesses."

Promotions this month include:

● Maribeth Dodd, an experienced leader, and passionate sales and people expert has accepted the position of Vice President - U.S. Sales and Field Development. Dodd has developed people and sales strategies for the past decade within the industry. She will oversee a group of Regional Sales Managers with the goal of curating a strong field training program and developing business leaders within the company's more than 100,000 distributors.

● Margarita Vargas, a veteran in the industry with more than 20 years of experience, has taken on a new role as our Vice President of Business Development. Margarita has proven her excellence through her success in developing It Works' Latino market. She will lead the company's initiative to invest further in our growth through leadership development and expansion efforts to engage both a larger and more diverse audience of sales distributors and support It Works' West Coast region development.

● Nichole Williamson has rejoined the company in a newly-created role, Vice President - Customer Experience. Williamson previously worked at It Works! for four and most recently was with Amazon as its Head of Audience Strategy. She will bring data driven strategies to reach, attract, and retain customers as well as design customer tech that raises the bar. It Works! is proud to invest more in digital experiences, advertising and customer acquisition strategies that strengthen our Distributors' businesses. Every customer that buys from us is assigned to a Distributor, and It Works! pays a field commission on every sale.

● Kate Carlson has been promoted to Vice President - Sales and Marketing Integration. Carlson has been with It Works! for more than 10 years. Her knowledge of the company's foundations and values, combined with her proven ability to successfully work with every department within the organization, has allowed It Works! to move boldly in new ways.

With two decades of thriving as a leader in this space, It Works! maintains its commitment to placing entrepreneurship and product innovation at the core of its business strategy. Today, the company has over 100,000 active distributors around the world and offers a selection of more than 40 amazing beauty, nutrition, and lifestyle products.

To learn more about It Works! products, contact local It Works! independent distributors, or visit www.itworks.com.

About It Works!

At It Works!, we know that sometimes, simple adjustments to your daily routine can change everything. With our results-driven, easy-to-use products, you have unlimited opportunities to achieve beauty and body confidence. Our philosophy is that every product we provide must enhance your life and jumpstart your journey towards personal achievement. We deliver product solutions that are backed by science, simple to incorporate into your existing routine and that truly work! To learn more, click here .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Related Images











Image 1: It Works!





It Works!









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment