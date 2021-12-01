New York, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Microbiome Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187393/?utm_source=GNW

The gut microbiome has been known to be associated with the good immunity of a person. Researchers have reported that variation in the number of microorganisms, such as actinobacteria, firmicute, and Bacteroidetes, leads to the development of lung, respiratory, diabetes, arthritis, gastrointestinal disorders, and other neurological disorders. In 2020, as per the article published in Human Microbiome Journal "Lung microbiome and COVID-19: Possible link and implications", lung microbiome can have a profound impact on the severity of the disease and susceptibility to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Also, the study suggested that the lung microbiome plays a crucial role in the generation of immune responses against viral attack, and the microbiome may affect the outcome of COVID-19. Thus, increasing research studies in the arena of the microbiome are the key drivers affirming the growth of this market.



Other key factors propelling the growth of this market are increasing burden of lifestyle-related diseases and growing geriatric population. Lowering the level of microbiota will lead to the growth of fatal infectious diseases and organisms, such as ulcerative colitis. C and Clostridium difficile (C. difficile). Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the people who are taking antibiotics for prolonged period is also helping the market to grow. For instance, as per the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, around 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur each year. Also, 223,900 cases of Clostridioides difficile occurred in 2017 and around 12,800 people died. As a result of increasing cases, the market is expected to increase in the upcoming years.



Increasing funding initiatives and government programs to support this research are high impact rendering drivers anticipated to foster the market growth. In 2019, the "Million Microbiome of Humans Project"(MMHP) was launched at the 14th International Conference on Genomics (ICG-14) in China.



However, lack of comprehensive research and stringent government regulations are likely to limit the market growth over forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Therapeutic Applications are Expected to Hold the Highest Share over the Forecast Period



Microbiome therapeutics found a broad range of applications in the arena of COVID-19, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), C. difficile infections, Crohn’s disease, and diabetes. Rising research activities undertaken by research institutes for finding more therapeutic applications of the human microbiome are expected to accentuate the growth.



For instance, in 2020, the University of Zurich was investigating the microbiota in COVID-19 patients for future preventive and therapeutic approaches (MICRO-COV). Positive results from these research studies will open up the growth avenues to the segment studied.



Furthermore, the increasing efforts of pharmaceutical companies for the development of novel drugs are also a high impact rendering factor for the growth. According to a report by Seventure Partners, a French VC investor, in 2018 alone, over 2400 clinical trials were registered as the testing therapies on microbiome science.



In July 2019, the Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) announced the addition of Siolta Therapeutics to its coalition of companies leading the R&D of microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products.



All the aforementioned factors are likely to boost the segmental growth over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same over the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market for the human microbiome due to the rising incidences of lifestyle-related diseases and autoimmune disorders in these regions. The presence of a strong drug pipeline can also be attributed to the highly lucrative growth. For instance, in 2020, Seres Therapeutics’ stool-derived treatment for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection cleared the phase-III of clinical trials.



Furthermore, in August 2019, the Stanford Microbiome Therapies Initiative (MITI), a joint initiative between Stanford ChEM-H and the Department of Bioengineering was launched to harness the communities of microbes inhabiting human bodies.



As per an article in BioMed Central Journal, 2019, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) provides support to the microbiome project, with 21 out of 27 NIH institutes supporting and funding this area through extramural projects.



Also, in 2019, the Government of Canada announced an investment of USD 18 million for microbiome research. This investment may support seven research teams from across the country that will study the microbiome to better understand its contribution to childhood asthma, cervical cancer, diabetes, youth inflammatory bowel disease, and maternal malnutrition. Thus, these research initiatives and rising government funding have established North America as one of the major markets in the human microbiome and helped this market to grow at a healthy rate.



The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for North American companies and research organizations to collaborate with the government to develop therapeutics and diagnostics, in order to meet future health crises. Several universities and key players are focusing on developing interventions for coronavirus. In March 2020, Kaleido Biosciences initiated the controlled clinical study of microbiome metabolic therapy, KB109, in outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Thus, it is expected to further boost the market studied over the forecast.



Competitive Landscape



The human microbiome market is less competitive, and there are several players that are coming up with new products. Companies, like Yakult, DuPont, Series Therapeutics, Second Genome, and Synthetic Biologics, hold substantial shares in the market. Key players are focusing on enhancing the therapeutics pipeline through the development of efficient and safe drugs.



