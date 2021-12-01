Parsons Recognized for Project Development Excellence by the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was recognized with a Gold Award for Project Development by the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships. The award honors outstanding achievements in public-private partnerships (P3s) for Parsons’ work as part of the Valley Line West Light Rail Train (LRT) team.



The Valley Line West LRT contract, a $2.65 billion, 14-kilometer light rail extension project, was awarded in December 2020 and is currently being designed by joint venture partners Colas Canada and Parsons. The award recognizes the project development team for excellence and innovation in P3s which result in enhanced quality of public services and facilities.

“We are a proud part of the Valley Line West LRT team, working to deliver a transformative piece of Edmonton’s transportation network,” said Peter Torrellas, president, Connected Communities at Parsons. “Together with the City, we leveraged digitalization in infrastructure delivery, enabling a shorter procurement process, driving cost savings, and reducing execution risk through the use of advanced program management tools and design visualization software.”

The ongoing project will provide continued benefits to the community, including employment opportunities, training, labor recruitment, and subcontracting opportunities during the project. Upon completion, the Edmonton community will have light rail access to all major city hospitals, increased access to downtown, and improved light rail connection to major universities and tourist attractions in the region.

The Canadian Council National Awards for Public-Private Partnerships were established in 1998 to honor governments and/or public institutions and their private sector partners who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in public-private partnerships. The awards are presented annually to showcase Canadian excellence and innovation in project financing, service delivery, infrastructure investment and/or generation of economic benefit.

Parsons has contributed to major infrastructure projects in Canada for over half a century, helping to design and build many well-known landscapes across the country and creating the of critical infrastructure on incredibly complex transportation and mobility, environmental remediation, industrial, mine, and water projects.

