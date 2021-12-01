Human Capital Solutions States Three-Year Lookback & 2021 as a Record Year

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The corporate research and data analytics team at Human Capital Solutions (HCS) humancs.com is reporting a three-year lookback of retained search and professional coaching projects completed across the US over the last three years (2019, 2020 & YTD 2021) with some of the key highlights below from their focus sectors in Healthcare, Life Sciences, Private Equity, Technology, and the Industrials. The retained search projects are C-Suite to the Director level within, Finance & Accounting, Operations, Sales & Marketing, IT / Technology and Human Resources.



In 2019, HCS launched a Professional Coaching division with revenue stemming from on-boarding coaching, leadership development coaching, performance optimization coaching and career transition coaching. HCS also reported, “2021 is a record year for us as retained search revenue is up 42.27% over 2020 search revenue and 25.15% up over 2019, which was a record year”, states Bo Burch, CEO of HCS. Burch continues, “2021 professional coaching revenue is up 100% over 2020 revenue and up over 100% from 2019 levels. 2021 has seen increased projects and placements in the Industrial sector by 44% and over a 90% increase in Human Resource searches and placements over 2020.”

With these trends, HCS is expecting more of the same in 2022. “We are projecting a 22% increase in retained search revenue and a 54% increase in professional coaching revenue next year”, stated Bo Burch, CEO.

When asked what is driving the growth, Burch stated, “strong corporate earnings, massive resignations, a US economy flush with liquidity, very low unemployment, and the strong demand for our firm’s data driven, scientific approach.” “In other words, our firm created a Roadmap and process that aligns and engages human capital to achieve the desired outcomes of the strategic business plan. It’s called the Zero-Based Position Description Design”, Burch concluded.

About Human Capital Solutions (HCS)

Founded in 2003, Human Capital Solutions is a business consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, professional coaching, and consulting services. With subject matter experts in Technology, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Private Equity, and the Industrials. HCS is a turnkey solution for executive search, professional recruiting, and professional coaching needs across the United States.

With nearly 20 years of experience, HCS brings together proven, top talent, the most intuitive technology, and a data-driven scientific approach for small and large organizations across the US. To find out more about HCS, visit humancs.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

