Daktronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported results for fiscal 2022 second quarter which ended October 30, 2021.

Q2 FY2022 financial highlights:

  • Net sales increased to $164.5 million as compared to Q2 FY2021 net sales of $127.4 million as a result of strong demand and eased pandemic related site restrictions.
  • Operating income decreased to $4.4 million as compared to Q2 FY2021 operating income of $6.7 million due to inflation in materials and freight costs and increased personnel spend compared to prior year. 
  • Net income of $2.4 million, and earnings per diluted share of $0.05 compared to net income of $3.4 million, and $0.08 earnings per diluted share, for Q2 FY2021.
  • Second quarter orders of $163.7 million, grew 20.7% year-over-year, driven by increased market activity as the pandemic restrictions eased and economic conditions improved, including record bookings in Commercial and High School Park and Recreation business units.
  • Product order backlog of $282 million compared to $201 million a year earlier.(1) The increase was driven by strong order volume offset by muted conversion to sales due to supply chain challenges.
  • Balance sheet remains strong. There were no advances under the loan portion of the line of credit compared to $15 million borrowed at the end of Q2 FY2021.

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated, "Market demand continued to return to pre-pandemic levels and our order bookings grew through the first half of the year. Our operating expenses have increased as we adjust our capacity to support increased demand levels and convert our record high backlog to sales. At the same time, material, labor, and freight availability constraints are creating headwinds in lead times and are causing inflationary cost pressures."

Outlook
Kurtenbach added, "We expect dynamic supply chain conditions to persist through next calendar year. As we continue to work through supply chain challenges, inflationary pressures, and evolving pandemic impacts, we expect volatility in our pricing, order and revenue cycles, and production costs in the near term. Over the long-term, we believe the fundamentals of the audiovisual industry are strong and are poised for continued growth. To position us to benefit from both near term growth and long-term trends, we are actively investing in capacity, in new technologies, and in different markets to make Daktronics and our solutions the preferred choice for new and existing customers."

Second Quarter and Year to Date Results
Orders for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 20.7 percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Each business unit's order volume grew through the first half of fiscal 2022 reflecting the recovery from the impact of the global pandemic among our customers. Commercial business unit orders increase is due to strong demand from customers using systems for on-premise promotion and out-of-home advertising. High School Park and Recreation continued growth for the year and quarter is driven by the adoption of video displays for sporting and educational use. Transportation order levels increased as project planning and approval activities resumed and moved forward for displays used in intelligent transportation systems and mass transit venues. The International business unit orders for the quarter were less than last year, same quarter, but improved through the first half of the year. The pandemic recovery in regions around the world has varied. While some countries have eased travel restrictions and we have seen business in those locations increase, other countries still continue to deal with the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Live Events business unit orders were similar to last year second quarter and increased on a year to date basis.

Net sales increased by 29.1 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net sales for the six months ended Oct. 30, 2021 increased by 14.1 percent as compared to the same period one year ago. Material supply and labor shortages are creating an increase in lead times and extending the timing of converting some orders to sales in the near-term. This has created a larger than typical backlog, which we expect to fulfill in future quarters. 

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 19.6 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to 26.2 percent a year earlier and 20.8 percent for the six months ended Oct. 30, 2021 as compared to 25.5 percent for the six months ended a year earlier. The decrease in gross profit is primarily related to increased input costs including material, freight, and tariff costs and increased personnel spend compared to prior year during the pandemic. In addition, during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 we had more large project sales which generally have lower gross profit because of the competitive nature of large projects.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $27.9 million, compared to $26.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 or an increase of 4.5 percent and $54.4 million for the six months ended Oct. 30, 2021 as compared to $52.9 million for the six months ended a year prior. The increases were primarily associated with increases in personnel related expenses. 

Operating income as a percent of sales for the quarter was 2.7 percent as compared to an operating income as a percent of sales of 5.2 percent during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 3.2 percent for six months ended Oct. 30, 2021 as compared to 6.0 percent for the six months ended a year prior. 

The effective tax rate expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was 29.6 percent compared to an effective tax rate expense of 41.1 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The effective tax rate expense for the six months ended Oct. 30, 2021 was 27.0 percent compared to an effective tax rate expense of 26.2 percent for the six months ended a year prior. The difference in tax rates is primarily driven by a decrease in estimated tax credits proportionate to an increase in estimated pre-tax earnings in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. 

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $61.6 million, which compares to $74.4 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and $80.4 million at the end of fiscal 2021. There were no advances under the loan portion of the line of credit compared to $15 million borrowed at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided from or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a negative $12.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022, as compared to a positive free cash flow of $34.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. Cash provided from or used in operating activities differed as compared to last year due to an increase in accounts receivable and inventory required to support the increased order volume. Net investment in property and equipment was $3.7 million for fiscal 2022, as compared to $5.4 million for fiscal 2021. 

About Daktronics
Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Safe Harbor Statement
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2021 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

For more information contact:  
INVESTOR RELATIONS:  
Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer  
Tel (605) 692-0200  
Investor@daktronics.com  

  

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  October 30,  October 31,  October 30,  October 31, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net sales $164,477  $127,367  $309,209  $271,011 
Cost of sales  132,213   94,053   244,757   201,936 
Gross profit  32,264   33,314   64,452   69,075 
                 
Operating expenses:                
Selling  12,482   12,654   24,277   24,210 
General and administrative  8,201   7,264   15,772   14,388 
Product design and development  7,196   6,737   14,358   14,269 
   27,879   26,655   54,407   52,867 
Operating income  4,385   6,659   10,045   16,208 
                 
Nonoperating (expense) income:                
Interest (expense) income, net  (59)  (18)  78   (6)
Other (expense) income, net  (952)  (837)  (1,820)  (1,464)
                 
Income before income taxes  3,374   5,804   8,303   14,738 
Income tax expense  1,000   2,388   2,244   3,855 
Net income $2,374  $3,416  $6,059  $10,883 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  45,350   44,893   45,271   44,808 
Diluted  45,499   44,977   45,490   44,947 
                 
Earnings per share:                
Basic $0.05  $0.08  $0.13  $0.24 
Diluted $0.05  $0.08  $0.13  $0.24 


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

  October 30,  May 1, 
  2021  2021 
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents $59,727  $77,590 
Restricted cash  1,877   2,812 
Accounts receivable, net  95,156   67,808 
Inventories  94,790   74,356 
Contract assets  40,231   32,799 
Current maturities of long-term receivables  2,167   1,462 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  10,897   7,445 
Income tax receivables  322   731 
Total current assets  305,167   265,003 
         
Property and equipment, net  56,084   58,682 
Long-term receivables, less current maturities  6,357   1,635 
Goodwill  8,293   8,414 
Intangibles, net  1,706   2,083 
Investment in affiliates and other assets  28,259   27,403 
Deferred income taxes  11,940   11,944 
Total non-current assets  112,639   110,161 
TOTAL ASSETS $417,806  $375,164 


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
(in thousands)

  October 30,  May 1, 
  2021  2021 
  (unaudited)     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $65,963  $40,251 
Contract liabilities  70,158   64,495 
Accrued expenses  32,683   30,672 
Warranty obligations  10,285   10,464 
Income taxes payable  850   738 
Total current liabilities  179,939   146,620 
         
Long-term warranty obligations  15,493   15,496 
Long-term contract liabilities  10,707   10,720 
Other long-term obligations  9,809   7,816 
Long-term income taxes payable  682   548 
Deferred income taxes  373   410 
Total long-term liabilities  37,064   34,990 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  217,003   181,610 
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Common stock  61,175   60,575 
Additional paid-in capital  47,412   46,595 
Retained earnings  102,075   96,016 
Treasury stock, at cost  (7,101)  (7,297)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,758)  (2,335)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  200,803   193,554 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $417,806  $375,164 


 

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Six Months Ended 
  October 30,  October 31, 
  2021  2020 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income $6,059  $10,883 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  7,789   8,564 
Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets  (676)  (162)
Share-based compensation  1,012   1,047 
Equity in loss of investees  1,565   1,145 
Provision for doubtful accounts  (588)  153 
Deferred income taxes, net  (41)  2 
Change in operating assets and liabilities  (23,654)  18,343 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (8,534)  39,975 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of property and equipment  (4,507)  (5,776)
Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets  760   341 
Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities     247 
Purchases of and loans to equity investees  (6,129)  (903)
Net cash used in investing activities  (9,876)  (6,091)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Principal payments on long-term obligations  (200)  (220)
Proceed from exercise of stock options  3    
Tax payments related to RSU issuances  (199)  (125)
Net cash used in financing activities  (396)  (345)
         
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH  8   (498)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH  (18,798)  33,041 
         
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:        
Beginning of period  80,402   40,412 
End of period $61,604  $73,453 


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  October 30,  October 31,  Dollar  Percent  October 30,  October 31,  Dollar  Percent 
  2021  2020  Change  Change  2021  2020  Change  Change 
Net Sales:                                
Commercial $34,463  $30,356  $4,107   13.5% $67,244  $64,862  $2,382   3.7%
Live Events  59,396   37,822   21,574   57.0   111,783   89,296   22,487   25.2 
High School Park and Recreation  32,747   27,578   5,169   18.7   60,641   56,521   4,120   7.3 
Transportation  14,053   15,323   (1,270)  (8.3)  26,611   29,821   (3,210)  (10.8)
International  23,818   16,288   7,530   46.2   42,930   30,511   12,419   40.7 
  $164,477  $127,367  $37,110   29.1% $309,209  $271,011  $38,198   14.1%
Orders:                                
Commercial $58,358  $32,590  $25,768   79.1% $96,687  $58,123  $38,564   66.3%
Live Events  40,501   40,684   (183)  (0.4)  90,187   82,544   7,643   9.3 
High School Park and Recreation  25,651   20,117   5,534   27.5   71,362   48,216   23,146   48.0 
Transportation  14,699   11,633   3,066   26.4   36,044   24,722   11,322   45.8 
International  24,498   30,642   (6,144)  (20.1)  51,173   44,214   6,959   15.7 
  $163,707  $135,666  $28,041   20.7% $345,453  $257,819  $87,634   34.0%


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Six Months Ended 
  October 30,  October 31, 
  2021  2020 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $(8,534) $39,975 
Purchases of property and equipment  (4,507)  (5,776)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment  760   341 
Free cash flow $(12,281) $34,540 

*In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.