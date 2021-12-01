Almadex Announces Changes in Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Darcy Marud and Tracey Meintjes to Almadex‘s Board of Directors. In addition, Almadex announces the departure of long-standing director, John “Jack” McCleary, who is retiring after many years of valued service.



Mr. Marud is a Professional Geologist with more than 30 years of precious metals exploration experience in the Americas and is an active member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan with a BSc Honors in Geology (1985). Mr. Marud is currently the CEO of Western Exploration LLC, a Nevada based precious metals exploration company, and has been in that role since December 2017. Previously he was Senior VP Exploration at Yamana Gold from 2007 to 2013 and Executive Vice President - Enterprise Strategy from 2014 until his departure from Yamana in September 2017. Prior to Yamana Gold Mr. Marud held senior roles in exploration with Homestake Mining Company, FMC Gold Corp and Meridian Gold Inc. During his career, Mr. Marud has been involved in the discovery and subsequent development of significant precious metals deposits including: El Peñón, Chile; Mercedes, Mexico and Pilar and Corpo Sul (Chapada) in Brazil.

Mr. Meintjes has 25 years of experience in mining project development in North America, South America, Europe and Africa. His recent practice as an engineering consultant followed a career with Anglo American, Anglo Gold, Rio Tinto and Teck, with experience in mine evaluations, project acquisitions, metallurgical process development, strategic mine planning, and operations value optimization. Projects that Tracey has been involved in that have been constructed over his career include Cerro Vanguardia (Anglo Gold), Pueblo Viejo (Placer Dome - commissioned by Barrick/Goldcorp in 2012), and more recently Moose River Consolidated (Atlantic Gold). Tracey is currently Vice President of Engineering Studies at Seabridge Gold.

Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex, stated “I would first like to thank Jack McCleary for his many years as a friend and valued advisor to Almadex and its predecessor companies. We wish him and his family all the best on a well-deserved retirement. We are also grateful to welcome two very highly qualified people as new independent directors to the Company. Both Darcy and Tracey have extensive experience in the business and share our enthusiasm for grassroots exploration and project development. We warmly welcome Darcy and Tracey and look forward to working with them in the future.”

Almadex also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to officers, employees, and directors of the Company to purchase an aggregate 1,075,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.31 per share which expire on December 5, 2023.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns a number of portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

