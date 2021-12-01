Non-Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market revenue to hit $11 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The non-powered air purifying respirators market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 11 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing health concern among consumers is one of the significant reasons attributing toward market growth.

The global cartridges/filters reusable non-powered air purifying respirators market size should surpass USD 1.0 billion by 2027. Cartridges/filters are replaced at a regular time interval in reusable purifying respirators. Thus, rising demand for non-powered air-purifying respirators should accelerate the demand for cartridges/filters across the globe. Rising awareness of safety standards and workers' safety in gas, mining, and chemical industries lead to significant growth of reusable air-purifying respirators across the globe. The government worldwide has implemented safety measures and policies to protect workers from hazard effects. The use of respiratory equipment’s is compulsory in highly toxic environment. Therefore, rise in demand for respiratory protection equipment’s and products across various industries is driving the demand for cartridges/filters.

The global non-powered air purifying respirators market size from industrial application surpassed USD 1.15 billion in 2020. Manufacturing involves processes such as soldering, brazing, welding, sanding, grinding, bagging, sweeping, stone quarrying, cement, metal machining, and polishing which generates dust, small airborne particles, and fumes which can be easily inhaled by the workers. Thus, non-powered air purifying respirators are used to prevent the workers from directly inhaling the dust. Increasing manufacturing industry in India, China, Brazil, Japan, and Singapore should drive industry growth. Non-powered air purifying respirators are also used in construction sector as they protect the construction workers from breathing dangerous fumes, dusts, or harmful gases such as welding fumes, silica, or carbon monoxide. Thus, increase in construction and infrastructure projects has led to rise in market from the construction application.

The global non-powered air purifying respirators market size from online sales channel should surpass USD 3.0 billion by 2027. The sale of non-powered air purifying respirator through online retail distribution network is projected to boosted during over the forecast period owing to easy availability of wide variety of products from different brands as low cost. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are focusing on selling products through online platforms such as through their own website and by listing the products on popular online selling websites such as Amazon to improve their reachability and visibility across wide geographical areas. These factors may further increase the sale of non-powered air purifying respirator products through online distribution channel over the projected period.

The North America non-powered air purifying respirators market is likely register over 3.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Stringent regulations pertaining to workers safety in the U.S. and Canada along with high demand for Non-Powered Air Purifying Respirator (APR) from the medical & healthcare sector during COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the market growth over the past few years. Moreover, raising awareness among employees about respiratory and personal safety in majority of industries is expected to drive the regional product demand over the projected period.

Some key findings of the Non-Powered Air Purifying Respirators market report include:

The N Class disposable non-powered air purifying respirator would grow at a CAGR of over 1.5% due to rising demand for personal protective equipment’s from the healthcare industry during COVID-19 pandemic have booted the product demand, thus accelerating market growth.

The offline distribution channel surpassed USD 6.0 billion in 2020, mainly due to the increasing focus of manufacturers to strengthen their relationship with local distributors

Pharmaceutical applications in the non-powered air purifying respirators market are likely to surpass USD 1.0 billion by 2027. Increasing usage of respirators for countering fumes produced during the production process of the bulk drugs which can cause irritation through inhalation is increasing the product demand

Chemical & petrochemical application is expected to surpass USD 975 million by 2027 owing to increasing incidences of respiratory injuries in chemical industries should drive the product demand

Middle East & Africa market is majorly driven by the oil and gas extraction activities which requires high performance respiratory protection product due to high risks associated with the industry, thus driving product demand.

The market is competitive and comprises manufacturers such as DuPont, 3M, Honeywell, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), Alpha Pro Tech, Delta Plus Group, and Kimberley Clark Corporation

