Nahmii Announces First Network Verifiers

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nahmii is excited to announce that its first verifiers are running full nodes on Nahmii’s network. Last month’s Nahmii 2.0 mainnet launch marked a significant milestone for Ethereum’s future of scalable, user-friendly, and secure applications. Nahmii’s verifiers, including DARMA Capital , Delta Blockchain Fund , CMT Digital and Foundry Digital bring security to the network.



Nahmii’s verifiers play a crucial role in ensuring that all transactions are executed honestly and transparently. Like all layer two Ethereum scaling solutions, Nahmii’s network activity runs through a central operator. Each verifier runs a read-only node that will have a real-time record of everything that is happening at the network at all times. These verifiers will be responsible for verifying user transactions and ensuring that Nahmii’s Operator is not withholding any data. This brings security to the Nahmii network, which is already known for its transaction finality speed.

“Nahmii’s dual commitment to transaction speeds and security is what drew us to become involved in the network,” said Kavita Gupta of Delta Blockchain Fund. “We are excited to be a part of this verifier model that will secure the network against fraud, while allowing the Nahmii Operator to confirm transactions instantly.”

“Unlike other Ethereum scaling solutions, Nahmii is enabling a verifier model that will allow for real checks and balances against its Operator,” said Andrew Keys of DARMA Capital. “We are proud to be a part of that verifier network.”

“Nahmii is designed to bring true scalability to Ethereum, with a core ethos of transparency and reliability. Our verifier partners are essential to that transparency and reliability.” Jacobo Toll-Messia.

As the Nahmii network grows, verifier operations will continue to evolve, and staking features and other incentive mechanisms will be introduced over time. The current verifier participation is limited to a subset of strategic partners; eventually, anyone will be able to run their verifier node and earn rewards for keeping the network honest.

Nahmii was designed to support high-volume usage in a way that enables lightning-quick speeds and instantaneous transaction finality – all while ensuring low and predictable fees. The network’s verifiers make all of this possible within a secure and stable environment and form the phalanx of Nahmii’s growing enterprise user base.

About Nahmii

Nahmii is a revolutionary layer 2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain which provides throughput, low latency, instant finality and predictable fees that are unmatched by other scaling solutions. In addition to its top tier performance, Nahmii is also uniquely capable of addressing institutional use cases by enabling developers to comply with KYC/AML and other regulatory requirements on demand. Nahmii comes with a complete suite of development tools and is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, shortening the learning curve for onboarding developers and making it easy to port existing contracts from Ethereum. In 2018, Nahmii 1.0 was the first layer 2 payment network on top of Ethereum. The Nahmii team previously worked on Bitcoin’s lightning network and Plasma as well as a content distribution platform that served 50 million users per day.

