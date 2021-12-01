New Multi-Year Partnership With Sportradar Enhances PointsBet’s In-Play Betting Capabilities Across Most Popular US Sports

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“the Company”), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, and PointsBet (ASX: PBH), a premier global online gambling operator, today announced a multi-year sports betting partnership that establishes Sportradar as PointsBet’s US supplier of choice for MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, and college basketball data.



The deal incorporates a range of Sportradar’s pre-match and live betting services, including pre-match odds suggestions, trading tools, and live data, as well as content solutions, such as live match trackers and live scores to engage audiences. Furthermore, the deal includes Sportradar’s Live Channel Online, its live streaming solution designed to complement the in-play betting experience.

The agreement marks the sixth multi-year deal Sportradar has secured with a multi-state US betting operator for top-tier US sports data in 2021 alone, reinforcing Sportradar’s status as the industry’s leading source of comprehensive and reliable real-time sports data. PointsBet will leverage Sportradar’s products and services to continue expanding live, in-play betting opportunities for its customers as US betting trends further in that direction.

“Like Sportradar, PointsBet continues to strengthen its position in the US betting market,” said Neale Deeley, Managing Director, US Betting, Sportradar. “With the popularity of in-play betting exploding in the US, having fast, reliable, accurate data is critical to driving greater engagement amongst bettors. We look forward to working together to help PointsBet deliver a cutting-edge product to its consumers.”

“The PointsBet team is unwavering in our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and fastest in-play betting experience. We are excited today to officially announce our partnership with Sportradar and look forward to enhancing those in-play betting capabilities alongside their team,” said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO.

To learn more about Sportradar’s US betting services, please visit: https://sportradar.us/betting-services/.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC, and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

www.sportradar.com

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering Platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products. PointsBet’s product offering includes Fixed Odds Sports, Fixed Odds Racing, PointsBetting and iGaming.

