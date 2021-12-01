Acuant Achieves Milestone in FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Delivered Identity Verification Solution to Government Agencies

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuant, the leading global Trusted Identity Platform for fraud prevention and AML compliance, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Joint Authorization Board (JAB) FedRAMP Moderate Provisional-Authority To Operate (P-ATO) for its Acuant AssureID™, Ozone® and Facial Recognition System (COFRS) offerings. Acuant’s digital identity solution is now available in the FedRAMP marketplace to power more secure and user-friendly identity verification.



While the demand for federal government digital identity solutions has long existed, the high uptick in fraud during the pandemic has increased the need for modernization and security. Acuant is currently a trusted government partner providing highly accurate and easy-to-use identity verification services. The FedRAMP Moderate JAB P-ATO authorization – as vetted by the CIOs from the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the General Services Administration (GSA) – confirms that these SaaS offerings meet all security and privacy controls for government-wide use and establishes a continuous monitoring and annual assessment program of the ongoing risk posture of these offerings. The JAB P-ATO can be leveraged by any government agency, thereby driving wider adoption across government agencies.

Currently, the General Services Administration (GSA) Login.gov Program leverages COFRS for identity proofing on behalf of its federal customers in support of disaster relief, retirement system, citizen benefits program systems. Acuant is also a trusted partner of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, which vets its contractors and visitors through COFRS prior to granting physical access to the bank.

“This achievement exemplifies the level of excellence that Acuant strives for in all we do,” said Acuant President and CEO Yossi Zekri. “Working with the government sector for many years, we understand what it truly means to be security and privacy-minded. Achieving FedRAMP Authorization for cloud-based identity proofing is another validation we are leading in the market. We look forward to expanding our services with this sector to provide updated, safer and more trusted transactions.”

Acuant’s COFRS services, which support identity proofing processes that meet NIST SP800-63 requirements for Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2), leverage the most accurate and effective technology. The complete identity proofing solution integrates document authentication and identity verification software in the same API making it easy to deploy. While also offering maximum security, Acuant utilizes human supervised machine learning and biometric facial recognition match to streamline the verification process. With the expanding use of biometrics across the government, as presented in the August 2021 GAO Report on Facial Recognition Technology, the P-ATO of these services further fosters this growth.

