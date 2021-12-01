Grom Social’s Top Draw Animation Studio Adds $1.0MM in Additional New Business

Animation Production Supplier for Global Entertainment Brands Bolsters Output and Leverages New Leadership Team

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GROM) wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation (TDA), today announced that it has been commissioned for an additional $1.0MM in new animation production work, some of which is already underway at its sprawling studio in Manila, the Philippines. The animated projects, none of which have been previously disclosed, are on behalf of global entertainment providers and represent the earliest production work to be fulfilled end-to-end under TDA’s leadership duo of Russell Hicks and Jared Wolfson, the studio’s newly installed President and Executive Vice President, respectively. Due to confidentiality, Top Draw has not disclosed the commissioned series or clients.

“Top Draw is proud to continue its legacy of truly being a world-class animation production leader,” said Hicks. “Bringing detailed attention to every frame of production sets Top Draw apart as our clients increasingly rely on animated content to round out their programming slates and offer viewers rich storytelling through visually stunning animation.”

Recognized for premium animation production services, Top Draw produces animated series, movies, specials, and short-form content on behalf of several leading global entertainment providers. The studio employs over 400 artists, animation and production executives at its 30,000 square foot, state-of-the-art campus in the heart of Manila, the Philippines. Since opening its doors in 1999, TDA has accumulated an impressive portfolio of TV animation, producing more than 2,000 half hours of content on behalf of programmers and other leading entertainment providers.

Top Draw Animation was acquired by Grom in 2016 and serves as a centerpiece of Grom’s offerings, which include safe social media for kids, web filtering utilized in school districts nationwide and original family entertainment through Curiosity Ink Media. Founded by Hicks and advertising executive Brent Watts in 2017, Curiosity is intended to serve as Grom’s pipeline for original IP (Intellectual Property) development through which the company aims to serve the entertainment needs of kids and families.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities and Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

