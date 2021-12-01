New Poll Reveals the Hottest Cannabis Consumer Trends this Holiday Season

Cannabis at Holiday Celebrations...the New Stocking Stuffer? Poll Finds 91% of Cannabis Consumers in Adult-Use States Plan to Consume the Plant as Part of their Holiday Celebrations; 76% of Respondents Also Plan to Give Cannabis or Related Products as Gifts this Holiday Season

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc . (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, released the results of its inaugural “Cannabis Consumer Insights Holiday” poll, which surveyed 1,000 cannabis consumers from U.S. states with state-legalized cannabis sales. The national survey, conducted by Pollfish, commissioned by Jushi and overseen by Associate Professor at ArtCenter College of Design, Interaction Designer, Futurist and Jushi Experience Director Julian Scaff , reveals cannabis consumers 21 years and older in adult-use states overwhelmingly plan to consume cannabis as part of their holiday celebrations this season. Furthermore, the majority of respondents plan to give cannabis as gifts this holiday season. The survey also revealed cannabis consumers’ favorite types of cannabis products, with flower and pre-rolls together taking the combined top spot, followed by edibles and vapes.



“As a Company that places a premium on leveraging the power of research, data, technologies and processes, our Cannabis Consumer Insights Holiday poll shares important revelations into how today’s cannabis consumers’ preferences and behaviors are shifting,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “As we close out the year, we look forward to continuing to share our learnings with the larger community, particularly as the sector rapidly evolves and cannabis consumers shift their behaviors.”



Cannabis Gets Festive

In the survey, more than nine out of 10 respondents (91%) said that they plan to use cannabis as part of their holiday celebrations this year. In addition, when asked how much is typically spent on cannabis per month, 27% of respondents reported spending $100 to $150, 25% reported $50 to $100 and 20% reported $150 to $200.



The New Stocking Stuffer

An overwhelming majority (76%) of respondents said they plan to give cannabis or related products as gifts this holiday season. However, even more respondents stated that they planned to give cannabis as gifts when full legalization is enacted. When asked, “if cannabis was legal across all of America, would you be more likely to purchase cannabis or cannabis-related products as holiday gifts,” 88% stated yes.



Driving Factors in Selecting Cannabis Products

When asked to rank the two most important factors in choosing a cannabis product, THC level (50%) and price (49%) took the top slots. In terms of favorite types of cannabis products (check all that apply),” respondents listed: flower (52%) and pre-rolls (46%) as the combined favorite, followed by edibles (65%), and then, vapes (46%). Seventy-four percent of respondents reported that the specific strain (i.e., “Sour Diesel”) is important or very important in choosing a cannabis flower product. Additionally, when asked “how important is the brand of a cannabis product to you,” 74% of consumers stated it was important or very important.

Home Delivery, Online and Express Checkout

When asked “how do you typically shop for cannabis,” the majority of respondents said shopping in-store at a dispensary was their preferred method (58%). However, purchasing online and getting express or curbside pickup came in at 27%, while ordering online and getting home delivery came in at 16% – signaling an ongoing shift in retail’s digital and physical convergence, as well as the impact COVID-19 has had on shopping behaviors.



Health & Wellness: Cannabis & Alcohol Consumption

When asked “what do you use cannabis for (check all that apply), anxiety/stress took the top placement with 72% of the vote, followed by sleep at 57% and pain at 54% as the most common ailments people are managing with cannabis. Nearly a quarter (24%) of the poll’s respondents stated they are drinking less, and more than 15% stated they stopped drinking alcohol because of cannabis. However, 23% stated they consume more alcohol since using cannabis.



