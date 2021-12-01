Vera Bradley, Inc. honored with a 2021 BBB Torch Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), an iconic accessories and lifestyle company, announced today that it was named a 2021 recipient of a BBB Torch Award, presented by the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana. The awards are presented to businesses, charities and individuals who exemplify trustworthy and ethical behavior in today’s marketplace.



“The Vera Bradley brand has strong roots in Indiana, and we are honored to be recognized as a 2021 BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics recipient for Northern Indiana. As a company and as individuals, we are steadfastly committed to Vera Bradley’s core values of Community, Kindness, Ingenuity, Tenacity, Optimism, Thoughtfulness and Empathy. These aren’t just inspiring words we display around our office; our core values represent a shared set of beliefs and serve as a framework for how we approach and conduct business, how we treat each other and how we treat our customers,” said Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President.

“On behalf of all of our Associates, I would like to humbly thank the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana for recognizing Vera Bradley’s dedication to business ethics as we work to make the world a brighter place.”

The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor BBB can present to exceptional organizations for their dedication to integrity and ethical practices. It is an annual awards program that publicly recognizes organizations that have practices in place that elevate their commitment to ethical operations.

The criteria for this award is based on community involvement and Better Business Bureau’s core values: excellence, integrity, teamwork, trust and respect. BBB Torch Awards promotes not only the importance of ethical business practices but also the commitment by outstanding businesses to creating marketplace trust.

“Receiving a BBB Torch Award for Ethics tells others in your community that you're committed to running your business the right way,” said Marjorie Stephens, president and CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana. “It's something you can use to distinguish yourself from others and give businesses and consumers another reason to buy from you.”

Jerry Vandeveer (Fort Wayne)



ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT BBB SERVING NORTHERN INDIANA

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on millions of companies, and charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit BBB.org for more information.

