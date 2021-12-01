CEX.IO Names Former Kraken and CME Group Executive Will Evans Managing Director in U.S.

London, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, today announced the appointment of Will Evans as Managing Director, U.S. In this role, Evans will leverage his 25-plus years in strategic business development to accelerate growth of the company’s U.S. market presence, expanding awareness of CEX.IO offerings, while diversifying its comprehensive client base.

Reporting to CEX.IO Founder and CEO Oleksandr Lutskevych and based in Chicago, Evans brings decades of experience in traditional financial markets, and more than five years growing crypto businesses to the role. He previously held senior executive positions at Bank of America in their Global Derivatives and FX Markets Group, and at Kraken where he drove institutional commercial growth in the U.S. and Europe. Evan’s experience also includes more than seven years at CME Group, where he led a partnership with HRM Royal Mint to build a gold-backed blockchain. He also shepherded a proof-of-concept for testing smart contracts to streamline settlement processes in the firm’s clearinghouse, and established the CME Bitcoin Reference Rate and CME Bitcoin Futures.

“We are excited to welcome Will as a seasoned business development strategist in both traditional and crypto markets,” said Lutskevych. “We’ve serviced the U.S. market since our founding in 2013, and in 2019 we opened a dedicated office in the region to facilitate our growth under a transparently regulated umbrella. By adding Will and his shared passion for building and delivering elegant, reliable, continuously improving solutions, we can focus on scaling our B2B and B2C product lines. U.S. clients will benefit from his industry and regional knowledge. Institutions will welcome his U.S. markets and regulatory expertise, as they look to grow their participation in crypto and provide opportunities to their own customers.”

CEX.IO first launched its dedicated U.S. presence in mid-2019. Beginning operations with Money Trader Licenses (MTLs) in just nine states, the company has progressed to 32 licenses to date. With a ruling to operate in 16 additional states, CEX.IO can service customers in 48 U.S. states. CEX.IO has also successfully passed multiple, independent audits gauging Money Services Business (MSB) compliance.

“CEX.IO is already a trusted brand in Europe, and is gaining momentum in the U.S. I recognize the opportunity to build a stronger presence with solutions tailored to these markets, especially for our family office, hedge fund, OTC desks and bank clients,” said Evans. “I also wanted to play an active role in the digitization of global financial markets by joining a firm known for its advanced technology and proactive approach to compliance. In volatile times, many other exchanges have failed to provide consistent operational support to their clients. CEX.IO has dedicated years to earning trust and demonstrating continuous reliability.”

Trusted by over four million customers globally, CEX.IO is one of the first and longest-tenured crypto platforms that consistently ranks among CryptoCompare’s Top 15 best exchanges. Its comprehensive service offerings also include crypto trading, staking, savings and lending. Recently, CEX.IO announced the growth of its global Prime Liquidity business.

###

ABOUT CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO works to connect people and businesses with opportunities in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Our global ecosystem includes a market-leading exchange and offers 360-degree services to crypto market participants, including retail and enterprise crypto holders, as well as professional traders and financial institutions. The dedicated CEX.IO team includes over 300 global professionals across offices in the U.K., U.S, Gibraltar and Cyprus, with R & D centers located in other geographies. For more information, visit CEX.IO and follow us on Twitter.

Attachment