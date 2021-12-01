Olink® Explore 3072 high-throughput proteomics platform now available: Significantly expands Olink's protein library for biomarker discovery

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the delivery of Olink® Explore 3072 is now starting, providing customers with access to its expanded library of ~3000 carefully curated and validated assays that together cover of all major biological pathways.



With the introduction of Olink® Explore 3072, the company offers customers the possibility to run either 96 or 384 samples per run. This means that the throughput will increase significantly, and customers can process over 4600 samples per week per system, with almost 3000 proteins measured for each sample.

Moving from Olink® Explore 1536 to Olink® Explore 3072 increases the overall dynamic range covered by the Olink library. This will enable measurement of proteins present in higher concentration in the sample than was possible in earlier versions of the platform, such as the PSA protein, which is a key biomarker for prostate cancer diagnosis.

“I am very proud to see the interest and excitement from our customers about the expansion of our protein biomarker library with the Olink® Explore 3072 platform. In the 3rd quarter, the Explore platform represented over 60% of our business. There are more than 20 customer labs that have set up and been trained to run Olink® Explore kits in their own lab this year. This is a strong testimonial that we are developing and launching products that are requested by our customers, the scientific community, and the market. The rapidly growing number of peer-reviewed publications citing the Olink technology exceeds 750, which also show the amazing reception of the technology and the scientific impact it has had already. The proteomics field is growing and has an important role to play in the future,” says Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics.

Olink® Explore 3072 significantly increases the sample and assay throughput, and in addition expands the company's protein biomarker discovery offering, featuring its proprietary Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) high-multiplex immunoassay technology combined with next-generation sequencing (NGS) readout on the Illumina® NovaSeq and Illumina® NextSeq platforms. With this expansion, Olink will 1) double the number of available protein biomarkers, covering all major biological pathways, 2) increase the throughput, and 3) increase the dynamic range, especially for higher abundant proteins, while maintaining unparalleled sensitivity, specificity, and precision.

“We are extremely excited about the Olink® Explore platform. We believe this will revolutionize our approach to proteomic and integrative -omic studies. The expanded set of proteins will aid both in biomarker discovery and in uncovering new biological insights. For biomarkers, we believe the largest, unbiased proteomic data will enable better predictive models, especially in oncology for treatment response and toxicity. For biological discovery, we believe that Olink® Explore platform will enable a deeper characterization of relative contribution of different tissue states to the plasma proteomic and enable refined models of the homeostatic balance of plasma and tissue proteomic states in normal and diseased tissues. Importantly, the expanded set of exploratory proteins will allow us to understand convergent proteomic pathways that are dysregulated across many different disease states,” says Arnav Mehta, M.D., Ph.D., Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Boston.

Product details

Olink® Explore 3072 enables rapid measurement of nearly 3000 human proteins and over 100 controls in only ~6 µL of plasma or serum. The protein library is carefully selected to cover the low abundant plasma proteome, as well as broadening the dynamic range of the library to include more high-abundant proteins. Olink® Explore 3072 represents the latest step in the development of Olink's protein biomarker library with NGS readout of the protein concentrations, a library which we aim to expand further. The power of NGS combined with an automation-enabled PEA assay workflow enables unprecedented levels of throughput, with up to 14 million protein measurements per week and system. Each thoroughly validated assay maintains the exceptional standards of specificity and sensitivity that Olink users have come to expect.

More details are available on the Olink website at www.olink.com/explore3072

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

