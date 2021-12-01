InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Partners with Giant Eagle to Deploy Hearing Screening Kiosks

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, is pleased to announce today a partnership with Giant Eagle, Inc., ("Giant Eagle") a neighborhood grocery and pharmacy chain. The companies have partnered to deploy InnerScope's automated self-check hearing screening kiosk ("Hearing Kiosk") in selected Giant Eagle's supermarkets in Pennsylvania and Ohio. The partnership with Giant Eagle, one of the largest retailers in the nation, broadens InnerScope's reach to help the 48 million Americans who have hearing loss and millions more who have undetected hearing loss due to not having convenient, free access to having their hearing tested.

The initial rollout of the Hearing Kiosks is at the following Giant Eagle locations:

100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Pittsburgh, Pa.

4010 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville, Pa.

30275 Detroit Rd., Westlake, Ohio

1700 Corporate Woods Parkway, Uniontown, Ohio

6700 Perimeter Loop, Dublin, Ohio

840 W. 3rd Ave., Columbus, Ohio

The Hearing Kiosks are prominently located within the Giant Eagle Pharmacy Department, which serves millions of consumers. Giant Eagle’s guests can easily and quickly self-check their hearing (typically within 3 to 5 minutes), instantly see their results, and have the results emailed to place with their records. In addition, the Hearing Kiosk's 32-inch digital display monitor provides important information about hearing loss and the multiple health and cognitive risks due to untreated hearing loss. Moreover, since hearing aids are the most common treatment for hearing loss, the Hearing Kiosk provides recommendations of InnerScope's affordable hearing aid solutions and the importance of early treatment to help consumers make an informed decision to take the next step for their hearing health. Early treatment of hearing loss is crucial to reduce an individual's health and cognitive risks, including early onset of dementia.

InnerScope and Giant Eagle will continue to strategically deploy InnerScope's Hearing Kiosks within Giant Eagle's 470+ locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. In addition, Giant Eagle will be launching InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids and its other hearing health-related products ("Hearing Products") for Giant Eagle customers to purchase in-store right off the shelf or purchase the Hearing Products online at www.gianteagle.com to be shipped directly to their home . Currently, until the hearing products are launched in-store, Giant Eagle guests can go to http://gianteagle.myheariq.com and receive exclusive discounts offered for purchasing Hearing Products.

Jim Tsipakis, executive vice president of pharmacy at Giant Eagle, stated: "We are excited about bringing InnerScope's Hearing Screening Kiosks and hearing health-related products into Giant Eagle's pharmacies. We understand the importance of maintaining proper hearing health and are committed to helping raise awareness for hearing-related health issues in our communities. We look forward to offering a new Hearing Health Category, which will provide our communities with more affordable choices regarding their hearing health needs, including in-store and online purchases of InnerScope's Hearing Products. We want to give our guests the best tools necessary to live a healthy lifestyle. We are delighted to partner with InnerScope, a company that shares our mission to make customers' lives easier, healthier and happier."

Matthew Moore, president and CEO of InnerScope, stated: "InnerScope is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring affordable hearing solutions to millions of Americans through Giant Eagle's incredible and expansive network of over 470 neighborhood grocery and pharmacy stores. Partnering with Giant Eagle, one of the nation's largest retailers, is a tremendous opportunity for InnerScope to broaden its reach to help more of the 48 million Americans who currently suffer from hearing loss to access more affordable choices of hearing aids to treat their hearing loss. We believe having convenient access to free self-check hearing screenings with InnerScope's Hearing Kiosks and its affordable hearing aids will lead the tens of millions of Americans to treat their hearing loss sooner rather than later by purchasing hearing aids, preferably one of InnerScope's Hearing Products. Moreover, we are excited to work with Giant Eagle's management to expand on their new hearing health category for in-store and online sales."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to take the lead position in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling innovated proprietary advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major Big Box retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com , Amazon.com , Giant Eagle , Hy-Vee , Hartig Drug , Food City , and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc., which provides products to FSAStore.com , HSAStore.com , and WellDeservedHealth.com . Additional major retailers in-store and online are launching soon.

About The Hearing Kiosk:

InnerScope is expanding its distribution retail/wholesale partnership network with its innovative in-store sales and delivery system through its point-of-sale, free automated self-check hearing screening kiosk ("Hearing Kiosks"). The Hearing Kiosk is designed to enable the tens of millions of people with undetected or untreated mild to moderate hearing losses to treat themselves with the InnerScope's easy, convenient, and affordable (see InnerScope's Hearing Health Flexible Subscription Plans ) DTC hearing aids in-store, off the shelf, and/or by online affordable hearing aid options. For more information, please visit www.innd.com .

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit:

http://myheariq.com

http://iheardirect.com

http://hearingassist.com

About Giant Eagle:

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the Top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors, with approximately $9.2 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region, with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. For more information, please visit www.gianteagle.com .

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("S.E.C."). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

