Ahana Joins Leading Members of the Presto® Community at PrestoCon as Platinum Sponsor, Will Share Use Cases and Technology Innovations

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the only SaaS for Presto, announced today their participation at PrestoCon, a day dedicated to the open source Presto project taking place on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Presto was originally created by Facebook who open sourced and donated the project to Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation. Since then it has massively grown in popularity with data platform teams of all sizes.



PrestoCon is a day-long event for the PrestoDB community by the PrestoDB community that will showcase more of the innovation within the Presto open source project as well as real-world use cases. In addition to being the platinum sponsor of the event, Ahana will be participating in 5 sessions and Ahana customer Adroitts will also be presenting their Presto use case. Ahana and Intel will also jointly be presenting on the next-generation Presto which includes the native C++ worker.

“PrestoCon is the marquee event for the Presto community, showcasing the latest development and use cases in Presto,” said Dipti Borkar, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer, Ahana, Program Chair of PrestoCon and Chair of the Presto Foundation Outreach Committee. “In addition to contributors from Meta, Uber, Bytedance (TikTok) and Twitter sharing their work, we’re excited to highlight more within the Presto ecosystem including contributions like Databricks’ delta lake connector for Presto, Twitter’s Presto Iceberg Connector, and Presto on Spark. Together with our customers like Adroitts, Ahana will be presenting the latest technology innovations including governance on data lakes with Apache Ranger and AWS Lake Formation. We look forward to the best PrestoCon to date.”

“PrestoCon continues to be the showcase event for the Presto community, and we look forward to building on the success of this event over the past year to share even more innovation and use of the open source project with the larger community,” said Chris Aniszczyk, Vice President, Developer Relations, The Linux Foundation. “Presto Foundation continues to focus on community adoption, and PrestoCon is a big part of that in helping bring the Presto community together for a day of deep learning and connecting.”

“As members of the Presto Foundation focused on driving innovation within the Presto open source project, we’re looking forward to sharing our work on the new PrestoDB C++ execution engine with the community at this year’s PrestoCon,” said Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO of Enterprise Analytics & AI, Head of Strategy – Cloud and Enterprise, Data Platforms Group, Intel. “Through collaboration with other Presto leaders Ahana, Bytedance, and Meta on this project, we’ve been able to innovate at a much faster pace to bring a better and faster Presto to the community.”

Ahana Customers Speaking at PrestoCon

Ahana Sessions at PrestoCon

Authoring Presto with AWS Lake Formation by Jalpreet Singh Nanda, software engineer, Ahana and Roy Hasson, Principal Product Manager, Amazon

Updates from the New PrestoDB C++ Execution Engine by Deepak Majeti, principal engineer, Ahana and Dave Cohen, senior principal engineer, Intel.

Presto Authorization with Apache Ranger by Reetika Agrawal, software engineer, Ahana

Top 10 Presto Features for the Cloud by Dipti Borkar, cofounder & CPO, Ahana

Additionally, industry leaders Bytedance (TikTok), Databricks, Meta, Uber, Tencent, and Twitter will be sharing the latest innovation in the Presto project, including Presto Iceberg Connector, Presto on Velox, Presto on Kafka, new Materialized View in Presto, Data Lake Connectors for Presto, Presto on Elastic Capacity, and Presto Authorization with Apache Ranger.

View all the sessions in the full program schedule .

PrestoCon is a free virtual event and registration is open .

Other Resources

About Ahana

Ahana, the only SaaS for Presto, offers the only managed service for Presto on AWS with the vision to simplify open data lake analytics. Presto, the open source project created by Facebook and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, and Third Point Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and PrestoDB Slack .

