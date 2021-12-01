Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Memorandum of Understanding with WheelTug plc

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) (“Star” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU") with WheelTug plc, the innovative electric taxi company.

The MOU will see the companies cooperate on the collection and analysis of data gathered by Star’s on-board technology and WheelTug Vision, the camera array that complements the main WheelTug e-taxi system. The goal is to maximize the benefits that WheelTug generates for airlines. Star’s solution offers operators, owners, insurers and even ATC, access to granular flight ops information.

Making its debut on a Boeing 737NG aircraft in early 2023, the WheelTug e-taxi system is installed in the nose gear of the aircraft. WheelTug will allow the pilot to conduct aircraft maneuvers in ramp areas without using the jet engines or connecting a tug. This will allow individual flights to become faster, safer, and greener, as efficiency gains grow across the airline network.

Amir Bhatti, CEO of Star said, “Collaboration with WheelTug enables us to focus on greener flight operations and greener ground operations. Our solution tracks eight (8) mission critical data streams including the flight data recorder and delivers intelligent analytics. It is exciting to be able to offer customers gate to gate diagnostics and prognostics.”

WheelTug CEO Isaiah Cox said, “Our system will tremendously boost airlines' efficiency in gate areas, and we look forward to showing our airlines the quality data and analytics provided by Star in order to illustrate exactly how much WheelTug improves these operations.”

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star’s MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

About WheelTug plc:

WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive (e-taxi) system. More than 25 airlines representing 2,000+ aircraft have now signed Letters of Intent with WheelTug. Forward-looking statement at www.wheeltug.com/fls

Certain statements contained in this Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expected”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management or board are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

The risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic are real and substantial but cannot be defined or measured in any meaningful way at this time. Many other factors could cause Star's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Please visit www.star-navigation.com or contact

Mr. Amir Bhatti, CEO at 1-416-252-2889 #230 or amir.bhatti@star-navigation.com

For WheelTug, please visit www.wheeltug.com or contact

Mr. Jan Vana, Director at +420 724 276 506 or jvana@wheeltug.com