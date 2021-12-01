Ceridian Announces Participation in the Cannae Portfolio Conference

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (Ceridian) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced its participation in the Cannae Portfolio Conference in Las Vegas.



Ceridian Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Ossip, will present on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

