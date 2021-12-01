Infinidat Reinforces Commitment to the Channel with Significant Expansion

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that it has achieved significant milestones in an aggressive expansion of its channel partner-centric initiatives. Infinidat has invested heavily in building up its channel partner program to a 5-star rating, increasing partner revenue, margins, co-op/marketing development funding (MDF), and joint events.



Infinidat is dedicated to help partners grow their business, receive the best training available, and have access to an increasing number of experienced partner account managers (PAMs), who form a best-in-class team of champions and advocates for solution providers. Compared to competitors that recently cut the number of PAMs, slashed on-target earnings, and reduced the ranks of veteran channel managers, Infinidat is taking a strong, pro-channel-friendly approach.

Benefitting channel partners worldwide, the major accomplishments through Infinidat’s channel partner program over the past year include:

Channel revenue ‒ up >20%

Number of channel transactions ‒ up 25%

Total channel focused headcount ‒ increased 2X

Joint channel/Infinidat demand generation events ‒ up 3X

Number of Infinidat partners year-over-year ‒ increased >25%



“I joined Infinidat recently, not only because of the innovative solutions and unmatched business value Infinidat delivers to enterprise customers, but also due to the company’s strong commitment to the channel,” said Eric Herzog, Chief Marketing Officer at Infinidat. “Infinidat is doing all the right things to catapult partners forward. The outstanding results of Infinidat’s engagement with solution providers speak for themselves.”

Throughout 2021, the company significantly ramped-up joint events with its partner community. Infinidat has also solidified and enhanced a comprehensive team of very experienced channel-dedicated sales, SE, support personnel, and marketing, spanning the globe.

"Infinidat delivers enterprise storage solutions that drive real business value for companies all over the world," said Kevin Rhone, Practice Director for Partner Acceleration at ESG. "As it approaches delivering 90% of its revenue through the channel, the company has expanded its channel programs by increasing joint end user demand generation events, high value rewards for new customer acquisition, and rich competitive refresh incentives. Additionally, they have doubled the number of channel-focused staff, providing the low-friction sales and engagement process partners love."

In 2021, Infinidat achieved significant growth based on an initiative to co-sell with channel partners as often as possible. Furthermore, Infinidat increased from under 400 partners to more than 500 partners globally ‒ representing an increase of greater than 25% ‒ and is still growing fast. The company is also in the process of rolling out its competitive refresh and new customer-partner incentive programs.

Supporting Channel Partner Quotes:

"Our customers are looking for enterprise storage solutions that drive down CAPEX and OPEX, deliver enterprise-class data services, and provide data and cyber resilience and with Infinidat we have excellent solutions to meet those needs," said Bob Elliott, Vice President, Storage Sales, Mainline Information Systems. "Additionally, Infinidat works closely with us in all aspects of our partnership: from strong partner programs to joint end user demand generation to co-selling opportunities. With Infinidat, we know we have a very, very partner-friendly vendor."

"In order to deliver best-in-class service, InfoSystems prides itself on building strong, strategic partnerships with premier channel vendors," said Kelly Nuckolls, Vice President of Marketing & Alliances at InfoSystems. "Infinidat's commitment to growth and award-winning, innovative technology ensures our customers have access to end-to-end enterprise-class solutions for their storage needs with powerful data and cyber resilience. With Infinidat's dramatic expansion of their channel focus and white-glove partner support, we are very excited to expand our GTM strategy in 2022 and look forward to the powerful business solutions we jointly deliver."

“Infinidat is significantly helping to fuel our success as a solution provider by enabling us to offer truly differentiated, industry acclaimed solutions for AI-based enterprise-class storage and cyber resilience deployments,” said Jan Veith, Sales Director Germany at H&G. “The support we receive through Infinidat’s channel partner program is immensely valuable, whether for training, certification or other resources to accelerate sales. Together, we have a competitive advantage with the high performance and 100% availability that are a hallmark of Infinidat’s enterprise storage platforms.”

“Our partnership with Infinidat gives us state-of-the-art capabilities to significantly improve enterprise storage for companies in Japan,” said Mr. Shoichi Morita, President and CEO at Networld. “With Infinidat’s award-winning InfiniBox and InfiniGuard, we are able to advance our end-user customers’ priorities through consolidating storage for optimal efficiency with significant CAPEX and OPEX savings, reducing the risk of data infrastructure, and increasing agility with flexible consumption models. We trust Infinidat and value our relationship with this next-generation innovator on the forefront of digital transformation.”

For more information about the Infinidat Channel Partner Program, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped more than 7 exabytes worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159