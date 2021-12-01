Imago BioSciences to Host Virtual Investor Event

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​Imago BioSciences, Inc. (“Imago” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced that a virtual investor event will be hosted by the company’s management team following the company’s presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and exposition.



Individuals interested in listening to the event at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, December 12 may do so by dialing (844) 348-6880 for domestic callers, or (914) 800-3944 for international callers and reference conference ID: 4488627; or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company's website at: www.imagobio.com. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

Imago will participate in two oral presentations on during the ASH exposition and the abstracts are available on the ASH meeting website at www.hematology.org and can also be accessed through “Events and Presentations” on Imago’s investor relations website.

The titles of the oral presentations are:

Oral Presentation Title: “A Phase 2 Study of the LSD1 Inhibitor IMG-7289 (Bomedemstat) for the Treatment of Advanced Myelofibrosis”

“A Phase 2 Study of the LSD1 Inhibitor IMG-7289 (Bomedemstat) for the Treatment of Advanced Myelofibrosis” Presentation Date/Time: December 11, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET

Oral Presentation Title: “A Phase 2 Study of the LSD1 Inhibitor IMG-7289 (Bomedemstat) for the Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)”

“A Phase 2 Study of the LSD1 Inhibitor IMG-7289 (Bomedemstat) for the Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)” Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 9:45 AM ET

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Imago is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the lead product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (NCT04254978) and myelofibrosis (NCT03136185). Bomedemstat has U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) Designation by the EMA for the treatment of MF. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

