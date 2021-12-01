Pushfor Investments Applies for OTCQB Listing

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushfor Investments Inc. (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FFT: 713) (the “Company” or “Pushfor”) is pleased to announce that it has applied for its common shares to be listed for trading on the OTC Markets, “QB” level, a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up to date on the application status.



The Company has already submitted its Form 211 to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) which, if accepted, will qualify the Company’s shares to trade in the U.S. on the OTC market. The Company will also apply to the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) for DTC eligibility which would greatly simplify the process of trading the Company’s common shares.

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Companies must be current in their financial reporting to undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission recognizes the OTCQB as an established public market providing public information for the analysis and value of securities. Investors can find a real-time quote and market information for the Company, once listed, at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will provide additional liquidity and increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets. Pushfor will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its symbol “PUSH”.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to trade through the broker of their choice easily and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Pushfor Investments Inc: Pushfor invests in both public and private companies in the technology space along with various other cutting-edge solutions in Canada and the United States. Our services involve giving our investors a technology-based portfolio of the latest products in an integrated model as a cross-technology investment platform. Our common shares are listed for public trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the U.S. over the counter market, and Germany on the Frankfurt exchange. (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FFT: 713)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Pushfor assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Pushfor with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

