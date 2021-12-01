BOON Significantly Expands Production Capabilities

SACRAMENTO, CA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that as a result of the expansion of the Company’s facilities, the Company now has the capability to produce DiOx+ and BioDox at a projected initial annual capacity of twenty-five thousand cases per year with a potential estimated wholesale value of over ten million dollars.

“With the completion of our new facility this month we will now have the ability to produce and fulfill over ten times the amount of product compared to our prior production capabilities. In addition to our ability to fulfill orders at these greatly expanded levels and generate increased revenues, we will be able to offer additional products and expand our product offering,” stated Justin Gonzalez, Chairman and CEO.

Boon Industries is also pleased to report that it has expanded its management and sales team with highly experienced industry professionals who have begun to generate sales of the Company’s products, and commence negotiations with larger industry leaders which we believe will greatly increase our revenue and firmly install Boon’s products as market leaders in the sterilization and agricultural industries.”

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC: BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet. At the core of our company is a passion to create revolutionary solutions to today’s toughest health and environmental challenges. Our dedicated team has years of experience creating, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary chemical solutions to a global market. We are committed to doing right by people and the planet by providing environmentally positive products. The introduction of DiOx+ and BioDox to the U.S. market follows 12 years of chlorine dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. Boon’s promise is to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety.

