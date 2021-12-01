Ghostface Killah & Jason of Beverly Hills Release NFT backed Gold Coin via ArtGrails.com

Miami, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Via Blockchain Wire) Veteran Art Dealer Avery Andon, has launched a highly curated Art NFT platform and marketplace, ArtGrails (https://www.artgrails.com/). In an epic hip-hop power move, Andon, an artist manager and lifelong advisor to some of Hollywood’s most elite celebrities & art-collectors, has paired hip-hop legend and WuTang Clan founding member, Ghostface Killah, with world-renowned jeweler, Jason Arasheben, aka Jason of Beverly Hills.

The two have melted down Ghostface Killah’s “Golden Eagle Bracelet,” an iconic piece of hip-hop history, turning the one pound 24k solid gold bracelet into a giant one pound gold coin, minted as an NFT. The original was created by jeweler to the stars, Jason Arasheben, better known as Jason of Beverly Hills, whose clients include LeBron James, Drake, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mariah Carey, J-Lo, and more.

On November 30th, the coin and an NFT video of the bracelet being melted and minted, will be available as one exclusive set (ultimately available to only one buyer) via auction on the ArtGrails platform. To kick off the launch of the platform and the beginning of Art Basel 2021, ArtGrails is hosting an invite-only VIP viewing event, art show, and kick-off party on November 30th in the design district of Miami. No part of the exclusive ‘minting event’ video will be posted online by ArtGrails, leaving the auction winner the power to decide if the ultra-exclusive NFT-backed video becomes available for public viewing elsewhere.

Ghostface Killah’s solid 24k Gold Eagle Bracelet is an emblem of hip-hop history, and now, in a display that is quintessentially ‘2021’, someone other than Ghostface will be able to own the iconic WuTang member’s bling –– only in the form of a one-of-a-kind gold coin created from the melted bracelet. The coin comes with an NFT video featuring Ghostface and Jason of Beverly Hills melting the eagle bracelet and transforming it into the 1lb coin.

Arasheben has pushed the boundaries with an immutable impact on hip-hop history by eliminating one iconic piece and creating another. For the first time, his creation combines the tangible and digital world. Together, Ghostface Killah and Arasheben have taken performance art, the entire concept of ‘collectible jewelry’ and non-fungible token and smashed all barriers and preconceptions to create the one-of-a-kind set. The lucky auction winner will have the opportunity to work with Arasheben to further customize the coin in case a necklace chain or other custom mount is desired.

Avery Andon, the founder of ArtGrails, had the idea to pair Ghostface Killah with Jason of Beverly Hills for this legendary piece. He is the lead curator on the majority of the platform’s upcoming NFT drops, which feature equally compelling artists, celebrities, and collectibles. The ArtGrails’ ArtBasel event is a culmination of months of hard work by Andon, not only with the Ghostface project but also because he has had a large hand in creating and developing the technology behind ArtGrails.

“This auction features some of the most monumental custom NFTs ever created, which required a platform that provides a truly custom experience for delivering high-end art,” said Avery Andon, Founder and CEO of ArtGrails. “With NFTs en route to becoming an industry standard, ArtGrails pushes the industry forward, demonstrating that the future of fine art and collectibles goes beyond paper certificates of authenticity; therefore raising the standard for art buyers, owners, and dealers.”

The ArtBasel Miami kickoff party and VIP event on Friday, December 3rd represents a large milestone for ArtGrails. The pieces on display at the ArtBasel event will all be tangible wall pieces. The physical art will only be sold along with its accompanying NFT. It can not be resold or bought without the NFT, immutably tying the real world artwork to the blockchain ledger.

The singular 1:1 set made up of the Ghostface Killah Gold Coin and the NFT Video of the melting eagle bracelet will open for auction on ArtGrails.com beginning at 5:00PM EST on November 30th and will run until 5pm EST on December 5th. The coin and video will be on display in Miami for the duration of the time. The ArtGrails launch event will also showcase a pair of NFT 3D Illustrations that will be minted in limited numbers beginning on Monday, December 6th on the ArtGrails platform.

In addition to the Ghostface Killah NFTs and Coin, the event will feature other renowned NFT and contemporary artists including Cory Van Lew, Matt Gondek, Javier Martin, and Anthony James. For more information on the event please contact: rsvp@artgrails.com

To learn more about ArtGrails and to participate in the online NFT auctions, please visit the ArtGrails website at ArtGrails.com





About ArtGrails

ArtGrails is an NFT technology platform that aims to lead the market in high end, exclusive, luxury collectibles sold as NFTs. The high-touch, exclusive NFT platform has a hands-on approach to curating and selling contemporary art and believes in a future where every piece of art is tied to a unique NFT identifier, immutably tied to a blockchain.









Media Contact: artgrails@transformgroup.com